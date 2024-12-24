Renovated 4-bedroom Brechin townhouse for sale at just £90k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renovated 4-bedroom Brechin townhouse for sale at just £90k

The home is within a B-listed building on the town's High Street.

By Lindsey Hamilton
The townhouse on Brechin High Street. Image: Yopa
A recently renovated four-bedroom townhouse in Brechin has gone on the market for just £90,000.

The property inside a B-listed building on the town’s High Street is spread over three levels.

The home report values the property at £100,000 but it is being sold for offers over £90,000.

The front door on High Street leads into a reception hallway and then into the dining kitchen, all of which is open-plan.

The entrance hallway. Image: Yopa
The open-plan kitchen. Image: Yopa
The house has original features. Image: Yopa
One of the ground-floor bedrooms. Image: Yopa
The first-floor landing. Image: Yopa

Here, there is a mix of modern fixtures and traditional features like wooden beams, a fireplace and mosaic tile-effect flooring.

A small hallway leads to two bedrooms at the back of the property.

A wooden staircase leads to a large landing with a front-facing window and a good-sized lounge.

A small bedroom – which could be used as an office or a study – and a shower room are also on this level.

The first-floor bedroom. Image: Yopa
The shower room on the first floor. Image: Yopa
The top-floor bedroom. Image: Yopa
An aerial view of the townhouse. Image: Yopa

The main bedroom is on the second floor with generous space for furnishings and storage.

The property does not come with a garden but there is ample on-street parking available.

The Brechin townhouse is on the market with Yopa, which says the home is “unlikely to hand around”.

Elsewhere in Angus, a unique former schoolhouse built using earth has been put up for sale.

