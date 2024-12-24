Renovated 4-bedroom Brechin townhouse for sale at just £90k

A recently renovated four-bedroom townhouse in Brechin has gone on the market for just £90,000.

The property inside a B-listed building on the town’s High Street is spread over three levels.

The home report values the property at £100,000 but it is being sold for offers over £90,000.

The front door on High Street leads into a reception hallway and then into the dining kitchen, all of which is open-plan.

Here, there is a mix of modern fixtures and traditional features like wooden beams, a fireplace and mosaic tile-effect flooring.

A small hallway leads to two bedrooms at the back of the property.

A wooden staircase leads to a large landing with a front-facing window and a good-sized lounge.

A small bedroom – which could be used as an office or a study – and a shower room are also on this level.

The main bedroom is on the second floor with generous space for furnishings and storage.

The property does not come with a garden but there is ample on-street parking available.

The Brechin townhouse is on the market with Yopa, which says the home is “unlikely to hand around”.

