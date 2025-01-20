Forfar mum hopes Carseview visit pushes SNP to improve women’s mental health care

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forfar mum hopes Carseview visit pushes SNP to improve women’s mental health care

Margaret Reid’s sister ended up at the Dundee centre after struggling with postpartum psychosis, following the birth of her baby girl.

By Andy Philip
Campaigner Margaret Reid, right, with her sister Lesley McArthur who developed postpartum psychosis. Imaged: Paul Reid

Two senior SNP government ministers visited Dundee’s Carseview mental health centre in a move campaigners hope will lead to better care for women.

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes and social care minister Maree Todd were at the centre days before an Angus mum’s petition is discussed again at Holyrood, The Courier can reveal.

The woman behind the petition, Margaret Reid, took action after watching her sister struggle with postpartum psychosis, which developed after giving birth to her baby girl six years ago.

She wants a specialist mother and baby unit to be set up beyond the central belt with better access to people in Tayside and the north-east.

Better access across Tayside

The petition also calls for mothers to get access to the targeted centres beyond the restrictive one-year eligibility, reducing the chance of having to go to mixed mental health institutions.

Ms Reid previously met Ms Forbes to discuss the trauma and hopes the latest visit will lead to improvements.

Margaret Reid met Kate Forbes. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“Kate Forbes was open with me in the past about her own experiences of childbirth and I think she sympathised with my sister’s,” she said.

“But this is not just for my sister, it’s for women in general and I hope the Scottish Government will do something about it.”

Ms Reid’s sister, Lesley McArthur, who lives in Dundee, became unwell weeks after the premature birth of her daughter in January 2019.

She went to a specialist mother and baby unit in Livingston where she received “exceptional” care and was able to be with her baby.

After the relapse, more than a year after giving birth, she was sectioned and spend time at Carseview.

The petition at Holyrood describes the experience as like “living in a nightmare”.

The Carseview Centre
Lesley was taken to the Carseview Centre. Image: DC Thomson.

Ms Reid added: “That’s sometimes when problems start to emerge, after a year.

“It’s not good enough to send women to places like Carseview at that point.”

Ms Forbes previously shared her own experience of postnatal depression in a frank interview with The Courier’s regular politics podcast, The Stooshie.

The senior MSP said she was left feeling an “intense sadness I would never escape from”. She praised the NHS for supporting her back to health at the time.

Tess White MSP and Margaret Reid are calling for a mother and baby mental health unit to be set up in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

North East Tory MSP Tess White has supported Ms Reid through the campaign and joined her in an earlier meeting to make the case for change with the deputy first minister.

“Following the influential Strang review, it is important for senior SNP government figures to see the challenges faced by staff and patients on a daily basis,” Ms White said.

“It should also underline the importance of postnatal mental health care.”

Greater understanding

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The deputy first minister joined the minister for social care, mental wellbeing and sport on one of her regular visits to mental health facilities, at the Carseview Centre in Dundee on Tuesday.

“This visit helped the ministers gain a greater understanding of how services in Tayside are working, particularly perinatal and infant mental health.

“We are continuing to support NHS Tayside in developing high-quality mental health care and this visit will help inform that work.”

The petition will be heard on Wednesday at the Scottish Parliament.

