Angus Scouts return home after £160k Storm Babet repairs

An Angus Scout hut rebuilt after Storm Babet passed its first test with flying colours in time for the weekend re-opening.

Months of work and around £160,000 have gone into flood-proofing the revamped home of the 22nd Angus (Tannadice) Group at the Jock Neish Scouting Centre, just off the A90 north of Forfar.

And as finishing touches were being put to the hall for Sunday’s ceremony, Storm Eowyn blasted in.

The refurbished building brushed the weather aside and the group is looking forward to a new era.

Tannadice is one of the longest-established Scout groups in Angus.

Hall built by Gurkha soldiers in 1990s

In 1996, a troop of Gurkhas built a new hall at the Tannadice centre. It replaced their original home which dated from the First World War.

The Nepalese soldiers kept a promise to complete the project after serving in the Falklands War.

Group lead volunteer David Whitton said: “In October 2023, Storm Babet decided to invite itself into our hut. Unfortunately, it didn’t wipe its feet first.”

More than 18 inches of River South Esk floodwater rushed in. But after the waters subsided, a 30-strong volunteer team had the hall cleaned up within half an hour.

However, the aftermath proved it was no mop-and-bucket job as black mould took hold, and floors warped.

David added: “Insurance estimated it would cost £100,000 to get the building back to its original state, which they covered.

“But being Scouts, we’re not just about fixing things; we’re about being prepared.

“To protect against future flooding, we needed to raise an additional £35,000 ourselves.”

Scouts far exceeded fundraising hopes

The group hit almost double that figure, raising £61,000 through their own efforts, grants and the generosity of the community.

Defences now include anti-flood doors and vents, sealed foundation blockwork and solum and floodgates.

“We also decided to invest in the future of the group with a new kitchen and improved storage and catering quality equipment,” said David.

“We also merged two rooms into one for a multipurpose space and upgraded our technology and internet.

He added: “We are incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved and deeply grateful to everyone who contributed, whether through time, effort, donations, or moral support.

“These improvements ensure that Scouting will continue to thrive here in Tannadice.

“Our group has not only weathered the storm but continued to thrive, growing to now support over 70 young people.

“This is testament to the strength of our Scouting family and the vibrant community we’re so fortunate to be part of.”