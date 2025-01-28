Angus Scouts return home after £160k Storm Babet repairs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus Scouts return home after £160k Storm Babet repairs

The 22nd Angus (Tannadice) group hut at the Jock Neish Scouting Centre was originally built by Gurkha soldiers in the 1990s.

By Graham Brown
Scout group members band guests at the hall event. Image: Paul Reid
An Angus Scout hut rebuilt after Storm Babet passed its first test with flying colours in time for the weekend re-opening.

Months of work and around £160,000 have gone into flood-proofing the revamped home of the 22nd Angus (Tannadice) Group at the Jock Neish Scouting Centre, just off the A90 north of Forfar.

And as finishing touches were being put to the hall for Sunday’s ceremony, Storm Eowyn blasted in.

Guests enjoy the new-look hall at the Jock Neish Centre. Image: Paul Reid
A number of improvements have been made at Tannadice. Image: Paul Reid

The refurbished building brushed the weather aside and the group is looking forward to a new era.

Tannadice is one of the longest-established Scout groups in Angus.

Hall built by Gurkha soldiers in 1990s

In 1996, a troop of Gurkhas built a new hall at the Tannadice centre. It replaced their original home which dated from the First World War.

The Nepalese soldiers kept a promise to complete the project after serving in the Falklands War.

Group lead volunteer David Whitton said: “In October 2023, Storm Babet decided to invite itself into our hut. Unfortunately, it didn’t wipe its feet first.”

More than 18 inches of River South Esk floodwater rushed in. But after the waters subsided, a 30-strong volunteer team had the hall cleaned up within half an hour.

However, the aftermath proved it was no mop-and-bucket job as black mould took hold, and floors warped.

Scouts suggested the theme of new murals at the Tannadice Scout hall. Image: Paul Reid
The 22nd Angus (Tannadice) Scout Group is thriving. Image: Paul Reid

David added: “Insurance estimated it would cost £100,000 to get the building back to its original state, which they covered.

“But being Scouts, we’re not just about fixing things; we’re about being prepared.

“To protect against future flooding, we needed to raise an additional £35,000 ourselves.”

Scouts far exceeded fundraising hopes

The group hit almost double that figure, raising £61,000 through their own efforts, grants and the generosity of the community.

Defences now include anti-flood doors and vents, sealed foundation blockwork and solum and floodgates.

“We also decided to invest in the future of the group with a new kitchen and improved storage and catering quality equipment,” said David.

Angus and Perthshire Glens MP Dave Doogan, Alan Macaulay of James Alan Construction, Tannadice Scout Group lead volunteer David Whitton and Alex Duncan, Regional President for the East of Scotland at the event. Image: Paul Reid

“We also merged two rooms into one for a multipurpose space and upgraded our technology and internet.

He added: “We are incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved and deeply grateful to everyone who contributed, whether through time, effort, donations, or moral support.

“These improvements ensure that Scouting will continue to thrive here in Tannadice.

“Our group has not only weathered the storm but continued to thrive, growing to now support over 70 young people.

“This is testament to the strength of our Scouting family and the vibrant community we’re so fortunate to be part of.”

