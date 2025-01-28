Vandal hotspot Forfar lockups lined up for £1-a-year community garden deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Vandal hotspot Forfar lockups lined up for £1-a-year community garden deal

The latest fire-raising incident at council garages at Lochside happened on Monday night.

By Graham Brown
The council garages at Lochside have been unpopular for years. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Firebug-hit Forfar garages are set to be offloaded for a £1 peppercorn rent to a community garden group.

The disused council lockups and woodland at Lochside have become a magnet for vandals.

On Monday night, firefighters tackled another blaze in the vicinity.

It is being treated as deliberate.

Forfar Lochside garages fire.
The latest blaze happened on Monday night. Image: Supplied

Locals say it is the third fire in the area recently. They fear the fire-raising could put nearby businesses and homes at risk.

The garage site is near Forfar United’s Guthrie Park, behind flats on Lochside Road.

New housing committee to decide on garden group lease

Later this week, the first meeting of Angus Council’s new housing committee will be asked to sign off a deal for the site.

Forfar Open Garden group (FOG) hopes to take over the land and turn it into a thriving community garden.

Since 2015, the charity has successfully operated at a site further along Lochside Road.

But it is having to vacate the ground and approached the council over the land.

The Lochside ground has 20 lockups and 13 garage sites.

Vibrant communities director Alison Smith says the garden plan would bring the trouble-spot back into worthwhile use.

“The site is unpopular and only seven brick-built lockups and two garage sites are currently occupied,” her report states.

Lochside garage site in Forfar to become community garden.
Garages at the Lochside site have suffered repeated vandalism. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

“The site has been subject to high levels of vandalism and recently there have been two serious fires at the site.

“Several garages are in a serious state of disrepair, due to vandalism, making the site potentially dangerous.

“Although security measures have been put in place, it remains a target for vandalism and is difficult to let.

“Housing officers spend a disproportionate amount of their time inspecting the site and taking measures to protect the site from vandalism and fly-tipping.”

The plan is to enter a 15-year lease with FOG at the nominal £1 per annum.

Housing committee councillors will be asked to agree the deal on Thursday.

