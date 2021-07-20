Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 19th 2021 Show Links
News / Courts

Tuesday court round-up — Dog theft charge and prison lockdown bites

By Crime and Courts Team
July 20 2021, 7.30pm Updated: July 20 2021, 8.32pm

The Tuesday court round-up.

Prison lockdown

Court proceedings against a Perth man accused of assaulting his girlfriend have been delayed due to the ongoing Perth Prison lockdown.

Michael Riddell faces trial over allegations he attacked his partner at locations in Crieff and Perth between September 2020 and June.

The 39-year-old, of Campsie Road, denies engaging in a course of abusive behaviour including threats of violence.

Riddell is further accused of throwing household items, seizing his victim and compressing her neck, repeatedly punching her on the head to her injury, pushing her on the body, seizing her by the hair, repeatedly striking her head against a doorframe and repeatedly punching her on the head to her injury.

Riddell, who has pled not guilty, was due to go on a trial at Perth Sheriff Court.

Fiscal depute Sean Maher said: “This is a case which has fallen foul to the lockdown at HMP Perth, where Mr Riddell is remanded.”

A new trial date was set for August 9.

New Year invasion

Robbie Green and Gary Dobbin were sentenced at Perth Sheriff Court after terrifying people at a Blairgowrie Hogmanay house party. The pair turned up to fight with Dundonians they erroneously believed to be at the gathering.

Gary Dobbin and Robin Green at Perth Sheriff Court.

Dog theft claim

A man has denied stealing a dog before attacking his partner and two other people in a Dundee pub.

Bradley Forsyth is also alleged to have driven a motorcycle on a footpath while disqualified.

He was remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to the allegations at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Forsyth is charged with acting with another to break into a woman’s flat on Strathmore Avenue on June 13.

It is alleged he stole a dog and a mobile phone.

On June 19, Forsyth, of Hilltown, allegedly shouted and swore repeatedly at his partner while acting aggressively towards her at the Hill Bar.

He is said to have pushed and slapped her.

Forsyth denies pushing one man, before repeatedly punching him on the head and body and striking him on the body with a traffic cone.

A second man was allegedly pushed on the body by Forsyth before being repeatedly punched on the head and body.

Court papers allege Forsyth failed to stop his motorcycle on July 9 on Kilspindie Road and that he was driving while disqualified and without insurance.

A trial was fixed for August and Forsyth was remanded in custody.

‘Infatuated’ with teenage model

A Fife 54-year-old who became “infatuated” with a teenage model online downloaded hundreds of disturbing pictures to a laptop. Robert Ward claimed he was not sexually interested in young girls but “appreciated their beauty”. A string of conditions was placed upon his life after he pled guilty to a child abuse image offence.

Robert Ward.

£8k benefit fraud

A Methil man has admitted carrying out an £8,000 benefit fraud over two years.

Thomas MacAuley told the Department of Work and Pensions the had two children living at his address in the town’s Hazel Dene.

The 54-year-old admitted fraudulently claiming Child Tax Credit for two children between March 2017 and March 2019.

Sentence was deferred until later this month.

In case you missed it…

Monday round-up — Asda ‘attack’ and road sign ‘assault’

Friday round-up — Buddha thief and teen gang attack

Thursday round-up — Window jump and vodka rage

Wednesday round-up — One-shoed driver and car wash tirade

The Exploited: Human trafficking in Tayside and Fife exposed

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]