Angry mob targeted Perth neighbour from hell over false paedophile claims

A man who hurled a massive pile of rubbish out of his top floor flat in Perth has been subjected to death threats by an angry mob, rounded up on social media.

John Cameron told a court a group of “20 to 30 people” had turned up at his mother’s home after false rumours circulated about him being a paedophile.

A sheriff called for calm and said there was no evidence whatsoever to suggest Cameron posed a danger to children.

Cameron was back in Perth Sheriff Court to admit breaching a social work order by failing to turn up for meetings.

He revealed he was “terrified” to go out because of the vigilante mob.

Believes his life is on danger

His solicitor John McLaughlin, said: “It was said on social media and YouTube that he was a paedophile and last night 20 to 30 people went to his mother’s house looking for him.

“They were saying they were going to shoot and stab him.

“He has had threats in Glasgow and is terrified to walk the streets. He is being treated for anxiety and depression.

“He believes his life is in danger because this story has been put about in relation to his conduct.

“I see nothing in his record to suggest anything of that nature.”

Sheriff William Wood said: “There’s nothing to suggest in any way that he is a danger to any child. I’m saying that in open court.”

Neighbour from hell

Cameron had previously admitted sparking a £3,000 clean-up operation by hurling a mountain of soiled toilet paper out of his window as passers-by walked below.

He claimed he was scared of flushing his toilet in case it flooded and was dumping the used toilet roll out of his window instead.

In a parallel case he admitted hurling used toilet roll and scores of empty Pot Noodle containers into the street and onto people’s roofs and was placed under social work supervision for 12 months.

Neighbours told police they had seen Cameron doing the same thing at his flat in Perth city centre for more than 12 months.

Cameron, 45, now of Glasgow, admitted breaching the peace at his former home in Market Street, Perth, in November 2019 and September 2020.

The court was told Cameron had been evicted from the property.

New social work reports were ordered on Monday and Cameron was granted bail prior to being sentenced next month.