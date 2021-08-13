Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Courts

Fife ‘murder’ victim died from single stab wound to the chest, High Court trial told

By James Mulholland
August 13 2021, 2.18pm Updated: August 13 2021, 2.19pm
Mr Stoica was allegedly murdered in a house on David Street, Kirkcaldy
A Christmas Day “murder” victim died from a single stab wound, a High Court trial has heard.

Dr Kerryanne Shearer told a jury how she performed a post mortem on Samoila Stoica, 25, on Boxing Day 2019.

His partner, Adriana Ciurar, is accused of stabbing him to death the day before at their home in David Street, Kirkcaldy.

Dr Shearer, a consultant pathologist with NHS Lothian, told the court she found only one injury on Mr Stoica’s body which could have caused his death – a stab wound to the chest.

She told the court the wound on Mr Stoica’s body had gone through the wall of his chest and struck his aorta – an artery which transports blood from the heart to the rest of the body.

She added: “It caused extensive bleeding into the chest cavity.”

The medic also told the court the nature of the injury sustained by Mr Stoica meant he could have died within a few minutes.

Prosecutor Lisa Gillespie QC Gillespie asked: “Had he any injuries which suggested he had been involved in a struggle?”

Dr Shearer replied: “No.”

Ciurar, 25, denies murdering Mr Stoica on Christmas Day 2019 in an assault which prosecutors claim was allegedly aggravated by domestic abuse.

She also denies attempting to defeat the ends of justice by trying to stop police from conducting a “full and proper investigation” into the circumstances surrounding Mr Stoica’s death, claiming her partner stabbed himself.

Dr Shearer told the court Mr Stoica appeared to be in good health.

She added: “He didn’t have any health problems.”

She also said he appeared to have no history of self harm.

The court has previously heard how heavily pregnant Ciurar gave birth just two days after her partner’s death.

The trial, before judge Lord Boyd at the High Court in Edinburgh, continues.

