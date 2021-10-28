Teenager threatened to murder manager of Perth Wetherspoons after he was asked to comply with Covid laws

An error occurred. Please try again.

A teenager threatened to murder the manager of a Wetherspoons pub after he was asked to comply with Covid-19 regulations.

Christopher Simpson told the boss of Perth’s Capital Asset: “I will slit your throat… and hang you from that tree outside.”

The 19-year-old, described as having a “Jekyll and Hyde” personality, made similar threats to medics at Perth Royal Infirmary just weeks earlier.

He was fined £675 for the outburst at the Tay Street establishment in September last year.

He must also pay £40 towards the Scottish Government’s Victim Surcharge fund.

Rowdy behaviour

Perth Sheriff Court heard pub manager Ranald Duncan had concerns about Simpson’s behaviour.

Procurator fiscal depute Andrew Harding said: “Mr Duncan observed the accused getting rowdy.

“He approached the accused and asked him to remain seated.

“There were coronavirus restrictions in place at the time.”

Mr Harding said: “The accused became aggressive and said to Mr Duncan: ‘I’m going to slit your throat’.

“He added: ‘I will slit your stomach and hang you from that tree outside.'”

The court heard Simpson was asked to leave and police were contacted.

Simpson, of Castlelaw Crescent, admitted behaving in an aggressive or threatening manner, likely to cause fear or alarm, by repeatedly uttering threats of violence towards Mr Duncan at the pub on September 12 2020.

In January, he was handed an unpaid work order for causing a disturbance Perth Royal Infirmary.

At one point he shouted to hospital workers: “I will slit all your throats”.

Remarks were ‘beyond the pale’

Sheriff William Wood told Simpson: “For such a young man, you have got yourself in a lot of bother.

“If things continue in this way, there is only one place you will end up.”

He said: “This was a particularly nasty thing to say to anyone, especially someone who was just doing their job.

“People who work in hospitality need to be robust but this really goes beyond the pale.”

Solicitor Billy Somerville said that his client had “made some bad decisions”.

Hospital rampage

At an earlier hearing, Mr Somerville said: “When he takes drink, as well as misusing drugs, he becomes something different, like a Jekyll and Hyde character.”

In May last year, Simpson lashed out at PRI workers who tried to help him after he collapsed following a cocaine and vodka binge on his 18th birthday.

He bit a staff member on the hand, threw punches and spat at medics during the rampage.

He told staff he planned to slit their throats.

He was ordered to carry out 50 hours of unpaid work.