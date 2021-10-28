Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Teenager threatened to murder manager of Perth Wetherspoons after he was asked to comply with Covid laws

By Jamie Buchan
October 28 2021, 9.30am Updated: October 28 2021, 9.38am
Christopher Simpson made 'nasty' threat at JD Wetherspoon pub in Perth

A teenager threatened to murder the manager of a Wetherspoons pub after he was asked to comply with Covid-19 regulations.

Christopher Simpson told the boss of Perth’s Capital Asset: “I will slit your throat… and hang you from that tree outside.”

The 19-year-old, described as having a “Jekyll and Hyde” personality, made similar threats to medics at Perth Royal Infirmary just weeks earlier.

Christopher Simpson.

He was fined £675 for the outburst at the Tay Street establishment in September last year.

He must also pay £40 towards the Scottish Government’s Victim Surcharge fund.

Rowdy behaviour

Perth Sheriff Court heard pub manager Ranald Duncan had concerns about Simpson’s behaviour.

Procurator fiscal depute Andrew Harding said: “Mr Duncan observed the accused getting rowdy.

Inside the Capital Asset pub.

“He approached the accused and asked him to remain seated.

“There were coronavirus restrictions in place at the time.”

Mr Harding said: “The accused became aggressive and said to Mr Duncan: ‘I’m going to slit your throat’.

“He added: ‘I will slit your stomach and hang you from that tree outside.'”

The court heard Simpson was asked to leave and police were contacted.

Simpson, of Castlelaw Crescent, admitted behaving in an aggressive or threatening manner, likely to cause fear or alarm, by repeatedly uttering threats of violence towards Mr Duncan at the pub on September 12 2020.

In January, he was handed an unpaid work order for causing a disturbance Perth Royal Infirmary.

At one point he shouted to hospital workers: “I will slit all your throats”.

Remarks were ‘beyond the pale’

Sheriff William Wood told Simpson: “For such a young man, you have got yourself in a lot of bother.

“If things continue in this way, there is only one place you will end up.”

He said: “This was a particularly nasty thing to say to anyone, especially someone who was just doing their job.

“People who work in hospitality need to be robust but this really goes beyond the pale.”

Solicitor Billy Somerville said that his client had “made some bad decisions”.

Hospital rampage

At an earlier hearing, Mr Somerville said: “When he takes drink, as well as misusing drugs, he becomes something different, like a Jekyll and Hyde character.”

Perth Royal Infirmary entrance
Perth Royal Infirmary.

In May last year, Simpson lashed out at PRI workers who tried to help him after he collapsed following a cocaine and vodka binge on his 18th birthday.

He bit a staff member on the hand, threw punches and spat at medics during the rampage.

He told staff he planned to slit their throats.

He was ordered to carry out 50 hours of unpaid work.

