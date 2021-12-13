Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fife domestic abuser given ‘chance to change’ after terrifying attack

By Ross Gardiner
December 13 2021, 7.01am Updated: December 13 2021, 9.27am
Dale Glanville, Dunfermline Sheriff Court
Dale Glanville appeared via videolink at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

A Fife domestic abuser who covered his former partner’s mouth as she cried for help has been sentenced.

Dale Glanville stifled the woman’s cries as he assaulted her at an address in Smeaton Gardens, Kirkcaldy.

The 31-year-old repeatedly pushed the woman against a wall and pressed his head against hers on February 6.

He proceeded to pin her down on a sofa and covered her mouth to prevent her from summoning assistance.

Glanville admitted assault and repeatedly uttering threats of violence towards her during the attack, which left the woman injured.

He carried out the attack just five months after being released from prison.

Drug and alcohol issues

The Perth Prison inmate appeared by video link at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to be sentenced.

His defence solicitor Zander Flett told Sheriff Susan Duff: “He is well aware that the court could remand him in custody.

“I think putting it bluntly, Mr Glanville is well aware that if your ladyship is prepared to give him a chance, the possibility of that sentence does not go away.

“He recognises he’s to address his consumption of drugs and alcohol.”

The sheriff said: “You recognise that there’s a need to address your violent behaviour and your use of violence.

“You have nine convictions for violent offending and you have been sentenced in the past to a substantial custodial sentence.”

The sheriff said Glanville’s troubled childhood and school experience “likely contributed” to his offending.

Prison considered

Sheriff Duff also noted Glanville had been remanded since February 8, meaning he had served the equivalent of a 20-month sentence.

She added: “You also have issues with substance misuse when you’re at liberty.

“As the social worker has put it, a clear pattern of violence has been evident.

“You’re now 31 years of age.

“You need to learn to control your emotions, don’t you?

“The most obvious sentence to impose on you, Mr Glanville, is a custodial one.”

Chance to change

The sheriff placed Glanville under supervision for two years and fixed a review in six weeks.

Glanville may only stay in accommodation approved by social workers, must take part in the Caledonian Men’s Project for domestic abusers and must declare any relationships he starts in that time.

Sheriff Duff also issued a non-harassment order, banning Glanville from contacting the woman for two years.

She added: “I’m giving you the chance, Mr Glanville, to show that you can change.

“If I don’t get a good report in six weeks, I could take the view that I was wrong.”

Previous conviction

In 2019, Glanville was jailed for an armed robbery with another man at a Kirkcaldy shop.

The two men burst into the Templehall store where Adnan Mohammad was working alone, before threatening him with a blade.

They assaulted the shopkeeper, who is in his 20s, and pressed the knife against his face and chest before shouting: “Give me your money. I will kill you.”

One of the men then reached over and grabbed a three-figure sum of money out of the till.

Glanville was sentenced to 40 months behind bars for his part in the raid.