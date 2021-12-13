Fife domestic abuser given ‘chance to change’ after terrifying attack

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Fife domestic abuser who covered his former partner’s mouth as she cried for help has been sentenced.

Dale Glanville stifled the woman’s cries as he assaulted her at an address in Smeaton Gardens, Kirkcaldy.

The 31-year-old repeatedly pushed the woman against a wall and pressed his head against hers on February 6.

He proceeded to pin her down on a sofa and covered her mouth to prevent her from summoning assistance.

Glanville admitted assault and repeatedly uttering threats of violence towards her during the attack, which left the woman injured.

He carried out the attack just five months after being released from prison.

Drug and alcohol issues

The Perth Prison inmate appeared by video link at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to be sentenced.

His defence solicitor Zander Flett told Sheriff Susan Duff: “He is well aware that the court could remand him in custody.

“I think putting it bluntly, Mr Glanville is well aware that if your ladyship is prepared to give him a chance, the possibility of that sentence does not go away.

“He recognises he’s to address his consumption of drugs and alcohol.”

The sheriff said: “You recognise that there’s a need to address your violent behaviour and your use of violence.

“You have nine convictions for violent offending and you have been sentenced in the past to a substantial custodial sentence.”

The sheriff said Glanville’s troubled childhood and school experience “likely contributed” to his offending.

Prison considered

Sheriff Duff also noted Glanville had been remanded since February 8, meaning he had served the equivalent of a 20-month sentence.

She added: “You also have issues with substance misuse when you’re at liberty.

“As the social worker has put it, a clear pattern of violence has been evident.

“You’re now 31 years of age.

“You need to learn to control your emotions, don’t you?

“The most obvious sentence to impose on you, Mr Glanville, is a custodial one.”

Chance to change

The sheriff placed Glanville under supervision for two years and fixed a review in six weeks.

Glanville may only stay in accommodation approved by social workers, must take part in the Caledonian Men’s Project for domestic abusers and must declare any relationships he starts in that time.

Sheriff Duff also issued a non-harassment order, banning Glanville from contacting the woman for two years.

She added: “I’m giving you the chance, Mr Glanville, to show that you can change.

“If I don’t get a good report in six weeks, I could take the view that I was wrong.”

Previous conviction

In 2019, Glanville was jailed for an armed robbery with another man at a Kirkcaldy shop.

The two men burst into the Templehall store where Adnan Mohammad was working alone, before threatening him with a blade.

They assaulted the shopkeeper, who is in his 20s, and pressed the knife against his face and chest before shouting: “Give me your money. I will kill you.”

One of the men then reached over and grabbed a three-figure sum of money out of the till.

Glanville was sentenced to 40 months behind bars for his part in the raid.