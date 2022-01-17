More details of Dundee blackmail plot chef’s revenge porn scheme revealed

An error occurred. Please try again.

A blackmail plotter from Dundee posted revenge porn videos featuring a 23-year-old student on social media sites so they were seen by her friends and family.

Karivan Mizuri spent more than a year posting the material without consent on Facebook and on an adult video website.

Mizuri then drew attention to the material as he tried to blackmail her father for $50,000 to stop him from posting further explicit content.

The chef was found guilty of two blackmail plots on Friday and Dundee Sheriff Court has now heard details of the revenge porn background to the schemes.

Fiscal depute Lora Apostalova told the court of the victim: “She is 23 and a student.

“He took a video of her showering and carrying out a sexual act.

“Images and video were sent to her friends and family of her naked in the shower.

“Her face was clearly visible.

“The video showed her performing a sex act.

“She did not send them. He was the only other person with access to her Facebook account.

“Towards the end of 2019 various friends and family advised images were sent to them.”

‘Revenge porn’

The prosecutor continued: “They were also put on a pornography website.

“She was of the view the accused was responsible.

“Over 13 months, naked pictures and videos were circulated online on various accounts.

“A witness believed he had posted the images as revenge porn against her family.

“The posting continued until he was arrested on February 5 2021.

“The complainer’s face was visible as the camera zoomed on her.”

The court was told some of the naked pictures were partially covered by Mizuri placing emojis and phrases over the woman’s private parts.

Trial in Dundee

Mizuri admitted disclosing intimate images and videos of the woman without her permission.

He sent the images to named others while being reckless about the distress they would cause.

He also admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner between 2019 and February last year by uploading images of the woman, along with pictures of her home and personal details about her.

He had changed his pleas during the trial on the two charges and was subsequently found guilty by a jury of two related extortion charges.

Mizuri was found guilty of trying to extort the money from a Middle Eastern army general between September and December 31 2019.

The jury found he had menaced his victim by making him apprehensive about further naked pictures of his daughter being posted online.

He was also found guilty of trying to extort £8,000 from a second man at his workplace in Dundee.

He told the man he would post fake sexual pictures of his family members on social media.

Mizuri had sentence deferred for reports and was warned he faces a lengthy prison term when he returns to court on Valentine’s Day.

Targeted general with blackmail

The jury had heard how 30-year-old Mizuri had posted sexual pictures of a woman online from his home in Dundee and then threatened to post more.

He then targeted the woman’s father – an Iraqi-based military officer – and demanded $50,000 to prevent him continuing to put more naked photographs of his daughter online.

The general, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told the trial: “He has vilified my family’s reputation.

“He has posted my daughter’s naked photos.

“He used my daughter’s Facebook account.

“He has asked for money.”

When he was found guilty on Friday, Mizuri ranted: “Why would I extort somebody for £50,000?

“My family has a takeaway and I live in a semi-detached villa.

“I don’t need the money.”