Thursday court round-up — 119mph past road workers and bat attack

Fast approaching the weekend. Not this fast, though…

119mph past road workers

A motorist sped along a the M90 in Fife at almost 120mph while there were workmen in the road.

Liam Stewart put the foot down while at the wheel of his Skoda Fabia and was caught by police near the Queensferry Crossing.

Fiscal depute Catherine Stevenson told Dunfermline Sheriff Court the police were monitoring traffic travelling into Fife.

“They were sitting in a layby monitoring traffic travelling northbound on the M90 Queensferry Crossing.

“At this time road maintenance workers were situated on the hard shoulder adjacent to lane one carrying out repairs.

“Both officers heard the sound of a car approaching from behind, which appeared to be travelling at high speed.

“As the vehicle passed the bottom of the slip road PC Keeney recorded its speed at 119mph.

“At this time the vehicle was in lane two and continued past the road workers without slowing.”

She said the 19-year-old had stopped when signalled by the police officers.

Stewart, of Targate Road, Dunfermline, admitted driving dangerously at grossly excessive speeds and in close proximity to road workers on March 29.

He was banned for 12 months and ordered to sit the extended driving test and 75 hours of unpaid work.

Pizza robber

A hungry thief robbed two pizza delivery men of a £10 treat while wielding a foot-long blade. Balaclave-clad Jordan Lynch from Glenrothes was caught because he ordered the pizza to his home address and is mobile number was recorded on the till receipt.

Bat and knife

Fife teenager Lennon Donaldson has been fined after he swung a baseball bat and Stanley knife at his dad.

Donaldson, 18, of Windmill Road in Kirkcaldy, had called his family on January 27 and they went to look for them in their car, the town’s sheriff court was told.

They found him outside the Fast ‘N’ Fresh sandwich bar on Bennochy Road and as they drew alongside him, he smashed the car window with the bat.

Donaldson’s father got out and the teenager swung the bat and then the knife at him.

He fell to the ground and his son continued to swing the knife towards him.

Police were contacted by onlookers.

Roughcaster Donaldson, previously admitted culpably and recklessly striking the car and assaulting his father, from whom he is now estranged.

Sheriff Alison McKay fined him £470.

Life in prison warning

Brandon Bloice from Perth has been warned he may never be freed from prison after attempting to murder a stranger, with the intention of raping her. The sinister creeper had been searching how to kill women online before his attack, on the same night he followed another woman on Perth High Street. He was made subject of an Order for Lifelong Restriction.

Temper tantrum

A man who told his girlfriend to kill herself has been fined £250.

Kieran McKelvie appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court and admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner towards his partner in July at a house in Finavon Street.

The court heard McKelvie, of Bruce Street, flew into a rage after hearing his partner had previously slept with a friend.

His solicitor told Sheriff George Way: “He accepts things got a bit over the top with the things that he was saying to her.”

The full caseload of the Dundee Crime and Courts Team can be found here.