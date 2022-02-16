Angus child molester faces jail for inviting young family to his holiday home

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Arbroath sex offender faces jail for breaking a strict court order by inviting a young family and their primary school-age son to his holiday home.

Convicted child molester James Hutchison, 68, admitted the breach between August and September 2020.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Hutchison, of Ladyloan, Arbroath, had encouraged a relationship with a “vulnerable” family and suggested they could stay together at his caravan in the north-east of Scotland.

The family had helped the pensioner with his shopping during the first coronavirus lockdown, delivering messages to his home.

The family were completely unaware of Hutchison ‘s offending history or court order.

Suggested caravan holiday

Hutchison was fully aware the terms of his sexual offences order prohibited him from unsupervised contact with children aged 17 and under.

He had been convicted of lewd and libidinous behaviour in 1988, before the sexual offences notification act came into force.

Hutchison was placed on under the new restrictions in September 2000. He had four previous breach convictions, the court was told.

Depute fiscal Lora Aspolatova said: “Hutchison suggested to the witness he and his son should go on holiday to his caravan in Banff.

“The witness is clear Hutchison had no unsupervised contact with the child.

“During the pandemic he and his son had dropped off shopping to Hutchison.

“When asked by police, the child was able to tell them the accused ‘drove a buggy’.

“Police attended Hutchison’s home and arrested him for breaching a sexual offences order.

“He was cautioned and made no reply.”

Sheriff Gregor Murray deferred sentence until March for reports.

He said: “There are undertones here.

“The crown narrative suggests you offered friendship to a vulnerable family.

“I warn you now, it is likely a custodial sentence will be the outcome of this case.”

Sentence was deferred until March for reports.