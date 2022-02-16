Angus child molester faces jail for inviting young family to his holiday home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Angus child molester faces jail for inviting young family to his holiday home

By Paul Malik
February 16 2022, 7.00am Updated: February 16 2022, 7.45am
James Hutchison at Dundee Sheriff Court.
James Hutchison at Dundee Sheriff Court.

An Arbroath sex offender faces jail for breaking a strict court order by inviting a young family and their primary school-age son to his holiday home.

Convicted child molester James Hutchison, 68, admitted the breach between August and September 2020.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Hutchison, of Ladyloan, Arbroath, had encouraged a relationship with a “vulnerable” family and suggested they could stay together at his caravan in the north-east of Scotland.

The family had helped the pensioner with his shopping during the first coronavirus lockdown, delivering messages to his home.

The family were completely unaware of Hutchison ‘s offending history or court order.

Suggested caravan holiday

Hutchison was fully aware the terms of his sexual offences order prohibited him from unsupervised contact with children aged 17 and under.

He had been convicted of lewd and libidinous behaviour in 1988, before the sexual offences notification act came into force.

Hutchison was placed on under the new restrictions in September 2000. He had four previous breach convictions, the court was told.

Depute fiscal Lora Aspolatova said: “Hutchison suggested to the witness he and his son should go on holiday to his caravan in Banff.

“The witness is clear Hutchison had no unsupervised contact with the child.

“During the pandemic he and his son had dropped off shopping to Hutchison.

“When asked by police, the child was able to tell them the accused ‘drove a buggy’.

“Police attended Hutchison’s home and arrested him for breaching a sexual offences order.

“He was cautioned and made no reply.”

Sheriff Gregor Murray deferred sentence until March for reports.

He said: “There are undertones here.

“The crown narrative suggests you offered friendship to a vulnerable family.

“I warn you now, it is likely a custodial sentence will be the outcome of this case.”

Sentence was deferred until March for reports.

