Abusive Perth boyfriend broke strict stay-away order to collect Deliveroo bike

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Deliveroo rider has been locked up after he visited his girlfriend’s home just hours after a court ordered him to stay away from her.

David Kaylor was spotted shouting and berating his girlfriend outside her home in Almondbank on Valentine’s Day.

He swore at a concerned passer-by who questioned his behaviour.

The following day, the 29-year-old attacked a police officer who was sent to his home, amid concerns about his girlfriend’s welfare.

Kaylor appeared in court on February 16. He was released on bail and ordered to stay away from his partner.

Later that evening, he went to her house, uninvited and tried to get her attention by calling to her through the letterbox and throwing stones at her window.

Appearing via video link at Perth Sheriff Court, Kaylor, of Spoutswall Drive, Scone, admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on Feburary 14, and assaulting a police officer the following day.

He further admitted a breach of bail conditions on February 16.

Sheriff Euan Duthie deferred sentence for reports but remanded Kaylor in custody.

“My concern is that he cannot be trusted to comply with bail conditions,” he said.

Police forced entry

Fiscal depute Andrew Harding told the court that at about 3am on February 14, a neighbour was woken by the sound of Kaylor shouting next door.

“He was demanding that his partner return to her bed,” said the fiscal depute said.

“Concerned about the welfare of the woman, the neighbour contacted the woman’s sister.

“At about 5.30pm, the same day, a witness observed the complainer and the accused arguing in the street.

“She saw the accused standing over the complainer and berating her with abuse and demanding she return home immediately.”

Kaylor swore at the witness when she intervened.

Later that weekend, the sister of Kaylor’s partner phoned the police, concerned about his behaviour.

Officers attended at his then-home in Rowan Road, Almondbank and were unable to rouse the occupants.

“Eventually, the police forced entry,” said Mr Harding.

“The accused was running down stairs and berated officers for forcing their way in.

“The complainer was traced. She was nervous and she alluded to the two events that were witnessed earlier.”

Kaylor was taken into custody.

Lunged at officer

Mr Harding said: “The following day, police received another call from the complainer’s sister.

“She said that he was in the complainer’s address.

“Police attended and the accused was informed he was under arrest.”

He swore and lunged at the PC – who was not injured – and was handcuffed.

Throwing stones

However, the following day, after Kaylor’s bail conditions were set, he visited his girlfriend’s home at 6.15pm.

He said through the letterbox: “Babe, answer the door. We need to talk.”

Mr Harding said: “The complainer did not answer the door, but instead called the police.

“Moments later, she heard the sound of small stones being thrown at the rear window of her home.

“It alerted her to the presence of the accused in the back garden.

“She heard him call out that he was leaving and he was taking his bike.”

Methadone script

Solicitor Billy Somerville said: “He accepts that he breached his bail.

“The situation was that he was working for Deliveroo and his bicycle was at the property.

“He did speak through the letter box and he did throw stones, but it was not the most serious matter.”

He added: “He has been clean of heroin for two years and was on a methadone prescription at the time.

“He has been working for Deliveroo since January, but it does seem that he has fallen off the wagon and started using Valium.”

Kaylor will be sentenced on March 31.