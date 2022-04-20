Wednesday court round-up — Hospital ‘thefts’ and paedo breach

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A convicted Dundee paedophile has been told to behave for four months after breaching bail conditions.

William Meek had previously been made subject to a stringent order at Dundee Sheriff Court that he have no contact with a named woman and for him to avoid her home in Cupar.

When police attended at her address at around 1.40am on Tuesday morning, they found him inside the property.

49-year-old Meek, of Polepark Road in Dundee, appeared from custody to admit breaching the bail order, which had been made in May 2021.

Meek’s solicitor explained his client has learning disabilities, does not comprehend time well and thought the order no longer stood.

Sheriff John Rafferty deferred sentencing until August 9 for him to be of good behaviour.

Previously, social workers labelled Meek as “unmanageable” after he breached prior court orders.

Meek, who was taken to hospital after being confronted by paedophile hunters and was later jailed, was also duped into a £2,000 PayPal scam last summer.

Supermarket chase

A Perth car salesman who punched his girlfriend and clobbered a taxi driver with his headrest has avoided further punishment.

Mark Routledge flew into drunken rage and chased the cabbie round the Asda car park in Perth while shouting: “You better run.”

Perth Sheriff Court heard the 39-year-old had been drinking at the Perth and District Ex-Servicemen’s Club, Milne Street, with his partner.

The couple had been heading for their home in Colonsay Street but before the taxi could make it as far as North Muirton, Routledge flipped.

He punched his girlfriend in the nose, causing it to bleed, and began shouting for the cab to stop.

Before it did so, Routledge removed the driver’s headrest from the seat and struck the him on the back of the head with it.

When the taxi stopped beside Asda, the accused chased his victim around the supermarket petrol station forecourt.

In October last year, Routledge pled guilty to both assaults and sentence was deferred for him to be of good behaviour.

Sheriff Euan Duthie noted Routledge had stayed out of trouble and admonished him.

Death crash trial

A driver has told of the moments before a crash which fatally injured a Dundee pensioner. Murray Fender said he slowed and moved around 78-year-old Pamela Cochrane as she crossed Glamis Road following a visit to the shop. Moments later, another car struck her. Muriel Charman denies causing death by carless driving.

Shop rampage

A man convicted of rampaging around a Glenrothes newsagent has been placed under supervision.

Greg Martin, of Links Street in Kirkcaldy, threw items at Star News shopkeeper Tahir Mukhtar and pushed over tills during the incident on September 28 2019.

A trial at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard Martin had entered the shop with another woman.

Mr Mukhtar confronted her about shoplifting and she returned some items

Mr Mukhtar then accused Martin of stealing biscuits.

The shopkeeper, who has run Star News for 20 years, said he asked Martin to leave and another customer who entered the shop did the same.

Martin then became aggressive, managed to move the bolted-down till onto the floor, damaged the counter and caused £400 of damage.

The 38-year-old left the shopkeeper terrified at Star News in Glenrothes.

The scratch card dispenser and a PayPoint terminal were also brought down and damaged by Martin, he said.

Mr Mukhtar had also claimed he could see Martin holding a knife with a four-inch blade in his right hand as he threw crisps and sweets at him with his left hand.

A charge alleging Martin was in possession of a knife was dropped.

Following the verdict on Wednesday, Sheriff Alison McKay said shop staff were left “frightened” by Martin’s behaviour.

She told the court: “While I accept he has been convicted of this lesser charge, his behaviour on this particular day was outrageous.”

At Martin’s sentencing hearing on Tuesday, his solicitor David Bell said: “I’m conscious that the report makes reference to him still having a problem with drugs.

“He is working with addiction services.”

Sheriff McKay placed Martin under supervision for a year as an alternative to custody.

She added: “Your behaviour was quite frankly out of order.”

Dock attack

A raging thug battered and bit a custody officer, while still in the court dock, after hearing he was to be jailed for 204 days. Chad Munnoch lashed out in Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court and landed an extra two years in prison for his efforts.

Theft from Dundee hospital charge

A Dundee man accused of robbing an NHS building of diabetic testing needles and blood testing kits has been locked up.

Michael Harding appeared in private at Dundee Sheriff Court and made no plea.

The 39-year-old, of Auchinblae Place, faces allegations that between April 8 and 11, he broke into the NHS Tayside-owned Kings Cross Hospital on Clepington Road and stole the medical kit, along with a quantity of confidential waste and medical food and drink.

He also faces allegations that he stole a purse containing a bank card, a Young Scot Card and a Tesco Clubcard from a car on Dundee’s Main Street and that he used the card on April 9 at Glens Convenience Store on Cleppington Road to fraudulently buy more than £50 worth of items.

Harding is accused of breaching two 7pm to 7am bail curfews and also of being found in the curtilage of a Vauxhall Corsa and an Audi A1 where it could be inferred that he was intending to steal.

Furthermore, he is accused of having in his possession a pair of screwdrivers which could reasonable be inferred he had for the purposes of stealing.

Sheriff John Rafferty refused bail.

Knifemen revealed

The faces of two London thugs imprisoned for stabbing a Dundee man in the street have been revealed. Balaclava-wearing Dee Burke and Ian Eghan attacked Jahmyles Hyndes in Cleghorn Street and left him with life-threatening injuries.

Private appearance

Louis Harvey, 23, from Dundee appeared in private at the city’s sheriff court in relation to an alleged incident in Cheviot Crescent on April 17.

Harvey faced charges relating to assault, possession of a bladed weapon, threatening and abusive behaviour and culpable and reckless conduct.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody.

The full caseload of the Dundee Crime and Courts Team can be found here.