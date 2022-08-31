Perthshire boss avoids sex register after lewd remarks left woman ‘physically sick’ By Jamie Buchan August 31 2022, 5.23pm Updated: August 31 2022, 5.26pm Stephen Saint at Perth Sheriff Court [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Courts Three men in court accused of firing weapons at Loch Tay campsite Drug dealer jailed after £355k of cocaine found at fire-hit Perth block of flats Wednesday court round-up — Scan and Go... literally Serial thief snared by bloodstain after Perthshire chainsaws theft Leven dad on register after cyber crime cops find obscene images in WhatsApp chat Twisted Dundee teenager bragged about raping baby to random schoolgirls 'I'm Scottish and I can sing what I want' - Football thug admits disturbance… Children taken to hospital after 'daydream' driver smashed into car on Perthshire road Tuesday court round-up — Eruption in the street Sheriff says punishing Dundee man caught with street valium would be waste of public… More from The Courier Dundee clear-up begins after bin strikes - what happens next? Superheroes assemble as Kirkcaldy Comic Con returns this weekend All Dundee schools and nurseries to close for three days due to strike action Dundee star Lyall Cameron opens up on 'bad times' on loan, dedicating goal to… Three men in court accused of firing weapons at Loch Tay campsite LISTEN: New restaurants across Tayside and Fife