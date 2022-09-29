Blairgowrie man admits endangering baby’s life by letting it ingest cocaine By Jamie Buchan September 29 2022, 2.42pm Updated: September 29 2022, 6.04pm Goe Wheeler outside Perth Sheriff Court. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Courts Thursday court round-up — One final hit and abusive texts Dundee child rapist jailed for vile video chat with paedophile hunters Driver placed in coma after high speed police chase in Perth Fife paedophile caught with child abuse images for third time Fife nurse caught drink-driving while five times over legal limit Brawling sisters admit fighting and biting after Perthshire funeral Wednesday court round-up — Fife MP 'death threat' Trainee hairdresser who attacked police in Dundee jailed for 3 years and 8 months Train passenger fined for violent racist rant against Thai pair in Fife No jail for Perth businessman who claimed police brutality Most Read 1 Death certificate reveals time Queen died and cause 2 Dundee child rapist jailed for vile video chat with paedophile hunters 3 Tributes paid to Perth woman, 26, killed in Fife road crash 4 Billionaire owners of Xplore Dundee acquire rival bus company 5 Dundee chief John Nelms reveals former city police officer as Dark Blues’ new head… 6 Perthshire farm stops ‘uneconomical’ blueberry production after nearly 30 years 7 STEVE FINAN: Dundee needs to think big – starting with a land grab on… 8 Man taken to hospital after being struck by car in Dundee 9 Fife paedophile caught with child abuse images for third time More from The Courier Gavin Liddell: Concern for missing man last seen in Dundee James McPake reveals extent of Kevin O'Hara injury and gives updates on two other… James McPake 'hopeful' of Dunfermline loan ahead of deadline after going for 'a number… Dunhill Links: Carnoustie stays the toughest in perfect scoring conditions 27 best pictures as TV stars, rockers and Hollywood legend tee off in Tayside… Take-off for trial medical drone flights between Angus and Dundee Editor's Picks Dundee residents rage over child poverty, drug deaths and the cost of living crisis in BBC TV debate Tributes paid to Perth woman, 26, killed in Fife road crash ‘Large-budget period drama’ filming scenes at Scone Palace in Perth Bill Murray relives comedy role as Dunhill Links tees off – before cameo for St Andrews’ famous Jigger Inn Dundee Olympia scrutiny meeting farce as no questions put to architect and engineer Fife furniture firm wins contract to fit out £20m development Car ‘bursts into flames’ outside Fife high school ALISTAIR HEATHER: Oppose tax cuts and give working class Dundonian bairns the chance of a decent start Drinks entrepreneurs put Fife at heart of non-alcoholic spirits industry with Feragaia distillery launch