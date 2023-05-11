Courts Contractor on Register for sending naked pic to Dundee hospital patient Scott Brown was convicted of sending the image without checking if the woman wanted to receive it. By Gordon Currie May 11 2023, 11.02am Share Contractor on Register for sending naked pic to Dundee hospital patient Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/courts/4382596/dundee-naked-picture-hospital/ Copy Link Scott Brown leaves Dundee Sheriff Court. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]