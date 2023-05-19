Fife funeral fraudster Barry Stevenson-Hamilton true crime documentary to air this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Fife funeral fraudster Barry Stevenson-Hamilton true crime documentary to air this weekend

The Big Swindle, which includes interviews with victims, will be screened on Saturday on Quest Red and streamed on Discovery+.

By Ross Gardiner
Barry Stevenson-Hamilton, with former employee Sarah Yorke who caught him. Image: DCT Media.
Barry Stevenson-Hamilton, with former employee Sarah Yorke who caught him. Image: DCT Media.

A documentary exploring the crimes of notorious Fife funeral fraudster Barry Stevenson-Hamilton will air on television this weekend.

The Big Swindle focuses on the former company director, who sold 40 phoney funeral plans to unsuspecting Fifers, netting him more than £130,000 in ill-gotten gains.

Stevenson-Hamilton pocketed the cash and sent fake letters to customers telling them everything was in order with their plans.

Between 2013 and 2019, he operated his scam from branches of his funeral parlour in Cardenden, Rosyth, Cowdenbeath, Kirkcaldy and elsewhere.

The CEO of the award-winning Stevenson Funeral Directors was jailed for 33 months last summer after being caught by one of his own employees.

Although victims applauded in court when the crooked businessman was locked up, the sentence imposed at a later hearing disappointed some.

Since being jailed, it emerged that serial liar Stevenson-Hamilton then fraudulently posed as a nurse in Lanarkshire.

He was struck off earlier this month.

A documentary about his six figure fraud will air on Saturday night.

It will be the second episode of new series The Big Swindle, which hones in on scams in which the fraudsters have preyed on particularly vulnerable victims.

Filming took place last year.

The hour-long episode, produced by Crackit Productions, will air on channel Quest Red at 10pm.

Barry Stevenson-Hamilton at court. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

It will also be available to watch on streaming service Discovery+.

Saturday night’s episode includes interviews with victims, a forensic psychiatrist, and with former employee Sarah Yorke, who caught Stevenson-Hamilton and brought down his fraudulent scheme.

