Fife funeral fraudster Barry Stevenson-Hamilton true crime documentary to air this weekend

A documentary exploring the crimes of notorious Fife funeral fraudster Barry Stevenson-Hamilton will air on television this weekend.

The Big Swindle focuses on the former company director, who sold 40 phoney funeral plans to unsuspecting Fifers, netting him more than £130,000 in ill-gotten gains.

Stevenson-Hamilton pocketed the cash and sent fake letters to customers telling them everything was in order with their plans.

Between 2013 and 2019, he operated his scam from branches of his funeral parlour in Cardenden, Rosyth, Cowdenbeath, Kirkcaldy and elsewhere.

The CEO of the award-winning Stevenson Funeral Directors was jailed for 33 months last summer after being caught by one of his own employees.

Although victims applauded in court when the crooked businessman was locked up, the sentence imposed at a later hearing disappointed some.

Since being jailed, it emerged that serial liar Stevenson-Hamilton then fraudulently posed as a nurse in Lanarkshire.

He was struck off earlier this month.

A documentary about his six figure fraud will air on Saturday night.

It will be the second episode of new series The Big Swindle, which hones in on scams in which the fraudsters have preyed on particularly vulnerable victims.

Filming took place last year.

The hour-long episode, produced by Crackit Productions, will air on channel Quest Red at 10pm.

It will also be available to watch on streaming service Discovery+.

Saturday night’s episode includes interviews with victims, a forensic psychiatrist, and with former employee Sarah Yorke, who caught Stevenson-Hamilton and brought down his fraudulent scheme.

