News Courts

Monday court round-up — Darts peacemaker and ‘Aldi jobsworth’

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By Crime and Courts Team
A 19-year-old Dunfermline woman has admitted assaulting another female at the city’s Lourenzo’s nightclub.

Rhya Laidlaw, of Fernie Place, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to admit seizing her victim by the hair and pulling her to the ground to her injury on April 24 last year.

The court heard Laidlaw has a previous conviction for assault and is already subject to a community payback order.

Sheriff Francis Gill deferred sentence until July 5 to obtain reports.

Robbery trauma

A Forfar shopkeeper robbed of thousands of pounds has revealed the trauma he has endured at the hands of knife-wielding Christopher McIntosh. Muhammad Shakeel told The Courier about the September 1 2021 robbery by McIntosh and accomplice Robert Campbell, were convicted by jurors at Forfar Sheriff Court.

Muhammad Shakeel was held up at knifepoint in his shop. Image: DC Thomson/ Crown Office.

Darts ‘peacemaker’

A peacemaker who turned to violence at an Arbroath darts competition must compensate the man whose knuckle he broke.

Kevin Doyle previously admitted leaving his victim severely injured after an assault at Buick Social Club.

Solicitor Nick Markowski told Forfar Sheriff Court Doyle, 25, is autistic and has ADHD and anxiety.

Kevin Doyle’s victim was left with a broken knuckle.

He said: “A comment was made to him. He reacts to that, he goes back, the incident occurs.

“He has two previous convictions for assault.”

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon ordered Doyle to complete 225 hours of unpaid work in the next year.

Doyle will be supervised and must pay his victim £500.

The sheriff said: “This is a matter where you were initially a peacekeeper.

“Custody would be appropriate. I don’t require to do that.”

Predator jailed

A predator who brought a tent, condoms and sex toys when he tried to meet a “14-year-old” girl at a Dundee supermarket has been jailed. Duncan McLaren was apprehended after finding out the filthy messages he’d been sending were actually being received by vigilante paedophile hunters.

Duncan McLaren was caught by paedophile hunters in Dundee.

Aldi ban

A serial shoplifter from Lochgelly told an Aldi worker he was a “jobsworth p***k” and that she was going to “punch him in the face” when he told her to leave.

Joan Meiklejohn, 50, pled guilty to repeatedly making violent threats to the staff member in Cowdenbeath’s Stenhouse Street store on October 26 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Andrew Brown told Dunfermline Sheriff Court the worker recognised Meiklejohn as a “serial shoplifter” and contacted the manager.

They both approached Meiklejohn in the alcohol aisle, where she had a bottle of vodka.

The fiscal said: “Several members of the public informed store owners the accused had lifted alcohol and placed it in her bag”.

Meiklejohn was challenged and told to leave.

Aldi, Stenhouse Street, Cowdenbeath. Image: Google.

The fiscal continued: “The accused told (the worker) he was a jobsworth p***k and was going to punch his face in.

“She continued to shout and call him a jobsworth p***k.

“The accused headed towards the exit and stopped and turned and was shouting she was going to attack (the worker) and kick his c**t in.”

She left and police were called and CCTV viewed.

Defence lawyer Martin McGuire said Meiklejohn, of Lumphinnans Road, Lochgelly, has a longstanding difficulty with drug addiction but has since managed to “stabilise” and is no longer using illicit Valium or cocaine.

Sheriff Francis Gill deferred sentence for three months for her to be of good behaviour, and for an update on whether she will be fit by then to do unpaid work.

A special condition of bail has been imposed banning her from entering the same Aldi store.

 

 

 

Wiped out

A drug-driver was caught after being pulled over in Dundee because police noticed he had a defective rear wiper.

Rian Clark, 18, was spotted on Happyhillock Road in Dundee at around 10pm on July 15 last year.

Officers pulled him over for a routine check and noticed a strong smell of cannabis.

He provided a reading of 7 microgrammes of THC per litre of blood – exactly three and a half times over the limit.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, Clark, of Albert Road in Broughty Ferry, admitted drug-driving.

Solicitor James Laverty said: “The rear windscreen wiper had become detached – that’s what drew police attention to the vehicle.

“His manner of driving was not a concern.”

Sheriff Mark Thorley banned Clark for a year and fined him £266, plus a £20 victim surcharge.

Drugs mule weeps

A drugs mule who tried to flood Tayside with thousands of pounds worth of crack cocaine wept in the dock as he was jailed for two years. Driver Ali Danesh and his had bagfuls of the class A substance in the car when he was pulled over by police on the A90, near Inchture.

Ali Danesh.

Illegal medicine

A former nurse who grew cannabis at his Arbroath home to aid his arthritis has been fined.

Kevin Bruce , 58, of Russell Square in Arbroath, appeared in the dock at Forfar Sheriff Court having previously admitted producing the Class B drug on June 2 last year.

Police uncovered drugs worth approximately £327.

Solicitor Keith Sym said: “He now has an appointment to see someone about medicinal cannabis.”

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon fined him £200 plus a £10 victim surcharge.

He also granted forfeiture of seized plant food, a heat sensor and a micro cabinet.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

