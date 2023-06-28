Van driver told police he was ‘overcome’ by heat before horror smash in Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Van driver told police he was ‘overcome’ by heat before horror smash in Perthshire

Ronald Craik, 73, told jurors how he "came to" after hearing a thud as he drove along a rural Perthshire road on one of the hottest days of 2019.

By Jamie Buchan
Ronald Craik is accused of falling asleep at the wheel of a van and colliding with two teenagers on an unclassified road near Rait
Ronald Craik is accused of falling asleep at the wheel of a van and colliding with two teenagers on an unclassified road near Rait

A van driver accused of dozing off at the wheel before mowing down two teenagers told police “I think I was overcome with the heat and maybe fell asleep,” a trial has heard.

Ronald Craik, 73, told jurors how he “came to” after hearing a thud as he drove along a rural Perthshire road on one of the hottest days of 2019.

The semi-retired marine engineer said he somehow blacked out briefly and returned to consciousness as his Citreon Berlingo works van was travelling along the grass verge of the Inchmichael to Balbeggie road.

He said he couldn’t see anything on the road when he checked his mirrors, and drove off when “fight or flight took over.”

‘Blunt force trauma’ injuries

Craik, of Mansfield Road, Scone, is on trial at Perth Sheriff Court accused of two counts of dangerous driving.

It is alleged he fell asleep while driving along the unclassified C402 road, near Rait, on June 23 2019 and collided with schoolgirls aged 15 and 14.

Ronald Craik gave evidence at this trial at Perth Sheriff Court

He denies all charges. Lawyers claim he suffered an episode of vasovagal syncope – a medical phenomenon that can cause fainting – and was unable to control his vehicle and avoid a collision.

On day two of his trial, the court heard how the oldest child Ellie Sinclair suffered multiple injuries consistent with a “major blunt force trauma”.

She spent 36 hours on a ventilator in intensive care, before being transferred to a paediatric high dependency unit for five days.

The girl suffered fractures to her face, skull and spine, as well as bruising to her lungs.

Her friend Sarah Thomas suffered “significant” road rash, skin loss and bruising.

‘Windscreen came in’

Grandfather-of-four Craik, who works for a shipping firm, told his trial he drove to Aberdeen harbour the morning of the crash.

He went to his office at Montrose, before stopping off at Arbroath to get water and an ice lolly.

As he drove towards home along the A90 Dundee to Perth road, he began feeling “irritated and uncomfortable,” he said.

The accident happened near Rait.

“I was going to stop off at The Horn, but it was very busy. I knew another place, a farm track, where I could stop.”

Craik turned onto the Balbeggie road.

He said he didn’t see the two girls and couldn’t explain why his van ended up on the grass verge.

“I just remember a thud and the windscreen came in,” he said. “I was coming to at the time.”

He said: “I knew I’d hit something but I wasn’t sure what. Initially I thought it was a deer.

“I was in a bit of a shock. I look in the rear mirrors, but I saw nothing.

“A bit of fight or flight took over.”

He added: “If I had seen something, I would have stopped.”

Blue flashing lights at the scene

Craik returned home to his wife Elizabeth. “She calmed me down a bit,” he said.

“I said I need to go back to make sure to myself what had happened.”

When he drove back towards Rait, he saw flashing blue lights in the distance.

“I thought something serious must have happened,” he said. “So I went straight to the police station.”

‘Overcome’ by the heat

PC Ryan Walker, 35, said he spoke to Craik at Perth police station at about 4pm.

“He was very shaken up,” the officer told the trial.

“I can’t remember his exact words, but he said he was in an accident.”

Quoting from his notebook, PC Walker said Craik told him: “I hit something. I think I was overcome with heat and maybe fell asleep.

“I thought I hit a deer but I didn’t check and drove home.”

Falling asleep was ‘unlikely’

The court heard from Dr Robin Smith, consultant in respiratory medicine at Ninewells, who examined Craik after the crash.

He said that it was likely the pensioner suffered a syncope episode, partly caused by medication he was on following a heart attack several years earlier.

Dr Robin Smith, consultant in respiratory medicine at Ninewells. File photo.

Dr Smith said that Craik had been yawning before the accident, but said it was “highly unlikely” he had fallen asleep, given the number of manoeuvres he would have had to make while negotiating onto the C-road.

At the close of the crown case, prosecutor Lora Apostolova withdrew part of an allegation that Craik had caused another driver to take evasive action to avoid a collision.

Craik was found not guilty of failing to stop and give his details following a crash.

The trial before Sheriff David Hall continues.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page. 

More from The Courier

Jamie McCabe training with Dundee United FC
Ex-Dundee United keeper Jamie McCabe joins Brechin City
Ronald Craik is accused of falling asleep at the wheel of a van and colliding with two teenagers on an unclassified road near Rait
Dundee and Angus disability campaigner welcomes new app for young people
Ronald Craik is accused of falling asleep at the wheel of a van and colliding with two teenagers on an unclassified road near Rait
Wednesday court round-up — Prisoner death and predator jailed for breach
Ronald Craik is accused of falling asleep at the wheel of a van and colliding with two teenagers on an unclassified road near Rait
Arbroath RNLI crew in crisis as departures rise over lifeboat controversy
Left: Dunfermline sporting director Thomas Meggle. Right: the Pars celebrate winning the league.
Dunfermline director Thomas Meggle on his role, changes to recruitment and 'using the power…
David Goodwillie playing for Clyde
David Goodwillie: Key questions about case that saw striker branded rapist
Ronald Craik is accused of falling asleep at the wheel of a van and colliding with two teenagers on an unclassified road near Rait
Angus mum's fight for better postnatal mental health care clears first hurdle at Holyrood
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar speaking at a public event, while Labour leader Keir Starmer looks on.
STUART NICOLSON: Labour won't win back Scottish voters with policies targeting English Tories
Ronald Craik is accused of falling asleep at the wheel of a van and colliding with two teenagers on an unclassified road near Rait
Former MSP hits out at mess on Dundee streets
Ronald Craik is accused of falling asleep at the wheel of a van and colliding with two teenagers on an unclassified road near Rait
Al-Maktoum College opens new Dundee business centre