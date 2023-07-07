Disgraced Dundee charity leader convicted of historical child rape

The former leader of a Dundee homeless charity has been convicted of rape.

Gareth Norman, 61, raped a seven-year-old girl within a two-year period between 1975 and 1977, in a caravan in Dumfries.

Norman acted as the head of the Night Ministry in Dundee, well-known for his work as a “street angel” distributing food and vital supplies to the city’s homeless population.

He previously held volunteer positions with the Royal Navy Reserve and as a first aider with the British Red Cross.

He has now been remanded and will be sentenced after reports have been considered.

As well as rape, was also found guilty of molesting another young girl, aged 12 when the abuse began, at an address in Dundee between 1975 and 1978.

Described in court as an “active member of the community”, security guard Norman had built a reputation as a born-again Christian in the city.

He had previously worked as an organiser for the British National Party, before standing as a candidate for Solidarity — the nationalist organisation set-up by convicted perjurer Tommy Sheridan.

Victim’s changed character

During a week-long trial, the High Court In Dundee heard evidence the rape victim’s character changed after her ordeal, becoming shy and withdrawn around her parents and family.

Norman was a young teenager himself at the time.

One person who gave evidence – who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim – told the court: “We suspected he took our Blue Peter badges.

“They went missing after he visited. My sister became shy.

“We thought she was just being a little madam, a wee princess.

“I thought it was due to things going missing (like the Blue Peter badge).

“But looking back I realise why she was so quiet.

“She did not want to go to school. She didn’t want to play with friends.”

Four years of offending

The youngster was subjected to “lewd and libidinous acts” – as the offence was known at the time – by Norman.

He caused her to commit sex acts between November 1974 and December 1978.

Between January 1975 and January 1977, he placed his hand over the girl’s mouth and raped her.

The offences were committed in Dumfries.

Between July 1975 and July 1976, he seized another girl by the body, pinned her to a sofa, struggled with her and rubbed his penis against her at an address in Dundee.

He molested the girl again, between December 1976 and July 1978.

Norman protested his innocence throughout the trial, giving evidence to the jury of eight men and six women he did not commit the offences.

He denied telling one of his victims, after she had turned 14, he “wanted to have sex with her” or had ever rubbed his penis against her.

He said he had been “shocked” by the allegations and agreed they had “come out of the blue.”

Jurors took three hours to return their verdict.

A fifth charge, the rape of a young woman in Dundee, between January 1979 and January 1980, was not proven.

Remanded pending sentence

Solicitor advocate Iain Paterson made a motion for bail following the verdict, asking Lady Lorna Drummond to consider the Norman’s age when the offences were committed, as well as his charity work since.

He said: “He has been a volunteer in the community, as a Royal Navy Reserve, and a first aider for the Red Cross.

“He is described as an active member of the community.”

Bail was denied.

Lady Drummond said: “You have never been to prison before, because of that I am going to call for reports.

“In the meantime, you will be subject to the requirements of the sex offender’s notification scheme.

“Your conviction will be notified to Scottish ministers.”

Norman, of Spence Place, Dundee, showed little emotion as he was lead from the dock.

He will return to High Court in Dundee on August 3 for sentence.

The Night Ministry no longer operates.

The British Red Cross has been approached for comment.

