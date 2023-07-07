‘Dee till eh deh’: Dundee fans react as ‘beautiful’ new away kit nods to Dens Park ditty

Dundee fans have had their first glimpse of next season’s away kit – and it has gone down a storm.

The Dee, who are currently in Ireland for a pre-season training camp, went public with their new all-white change kit on Friday morning.

And delighted supporters wasted no time dishing out their feedback – just as they did when the home kit was launched in the spring.

On Twitter, Tony Portales DSC (@TiffoneyTheGoat) said of the kit, modelled by Cammy Kerr, new signing Scott Tiffoney and Adam Legzdins: “That is beautiful.”

Well-known radio presenter and DJ, Jim Gellatly (@JimGellatly) described it as: “Absolute class!”

And Nicola Ironside (@nicola_ironside) was ready to part with her hard-earned cash immediately, saying: “TAKE MY MONEY.”

The new Dee kit is all white but for two light blue tartan stripes – in a nod to the V&A’s tartan exhibition – running vertically from the left shoulder.

The standard version of the kit features sponsorship from Crown Engineering Services.

But the Dee have also made a ‘museum version’ of the shirt available in limited numbers, which carries no sponsorship logos.

Notably, both versions of the shirt carry an eye-catching, embroidered detail on the rear just below the collar.

Dundee fans know “Eh’m a Dee Till Eh Deh” as a song played before the teams emerge on a match day at Dens park.

The club have nodded to the popular tune – and phrase – by having “Dee till eh deh” stitched into their new away shirt.

That detail came closest to being a divisive issue on the new kit, with a few people appearing uncertain about its merits.

Dee fan @cassidy_kev, for instance, was not a fan.

He said: “Stopped the video as soon as I seen the back of the collar.”

But the few critics were easily drowned out by happy supporters, with Michael Prevost (@michaelprevost1) saying on Twitter: “It’s here and it’s beautiful!”