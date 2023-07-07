‘Dee till eh deh’: Dundee fans react as ‘beautiful’ new away kit nods to Dens Park ditty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Dee till eh deh’: Dundee fans react as ‘beautiful’ new away kit nods to Dens Park ditty

White kit features two blue tartan stripes and embroidered song title.

By Sean Hamilton
(Left to right) Cammy Kerr, Adam Legzdins and Scott Tiffoney model Dundee's new away kit. Image: Dundee FC
(Left to right) Cammy Kerr, Adam Legzdins and Scott Tiffoney model Dundee's new away kit. Image: Dundee FC

Dundee fans have had their first glimpse of next season’s away kit – and it has gone down a storm.

The Dee, who are currently in Ireland for a pre-season training camp, went public with their new all-white change kit on Friday morning.

And delighted supporters wasted no time dishing out their feedback – just as they did when the home kit was launched in the spring.

On Twitter, Tony Portales DSC (@TiffoneyTheGoat) said of the kit, modelled by Cammy Kerr, new signing Scott Tiffoney and Adam Legzdins: “That is beautiful.”

Well-known radio presenter and DJ, Jim Gellatly (@JimGellatly) described it as: “Absolute class!”

And Nicola Ironside (@nicola_ironside) was ready to part with her hard-earned cash immediately, saying: “TAKE MY MONEY.”

The new Dee kit is all white but for two light blue tartan stripes – in a nod to the V&A’s tartan exhibition – running vertically from the left shoulder.

The standard version of the kit features sponsorship from Crown Engineering Services.

But the Dee have also made a ‘museum version’ of the shirt available in limited numbers, which carries no sponsorship logos.

Cammy Kerr models Dundee’s new away kit. Image: Dundee FC

Notably, both versions of the shirt carry an eye-catching, embroidered detail on the rear just below the collar.

Dundee fans know “Eh’m a Dee Till Eh Deh” as a song played before the teams emerge on a match day at Dens park.

Detail on Dundee’s new away kit. Image: Dundee FC

The club have nodded to the popular tune – and phrase – by having “Dee till eh deh” stitched into their new away shirt.

That detail came closest to being a divisive issue on the new kit, with a few people appearing uncertain about its merits.

Dee fan @cassidy_kev, for instance, was not a fan.

He said: “Stopped the video as soon as I seen the back of the collar.”

But the few critics were easily drowned out by happy supporters, with Michael Prevost (@michaelprevost1) saying on Twitter: “It’s here and it’s beautiful!”

