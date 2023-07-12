Perthshire hotel boss cleared of domestic abuse charges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire hotel boss cleared of domestic abuse charges

Stewart McTaggart went on trial accused of engaging in a course of abusive conduct against his then partner Louis Finch.

By Jamie Buchan
Stewart McTaggart outside the Alyth Hotel in February 2022
Stewart McTaggart outside the Alyth Hotel in February 2022

A Perthshire hotel boss has walked free from court after being cleared of allegations of domestic abuse.

The couple took over the reigns of the Alyth Hotel in September 2020, just months after they met.

In May this year, Mr McTaggart announced the Commercial Street venue would close due to his poor health.

The 35-year-old appeared at Perth Sheriff Court on Tuesday accused of a 20-month campaign of abuse at the hotel, between May 2020 and January 2022.

The Alyth Hotel.
The Alyth Hotel. Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson

It was alleged he repeatedly shouted, swore and made abusive remarks towards Mr Finch.

He was further accused of throwing a jar of mustard at his then-partner, striking him on the body.

Prosecutors also alleged that during an argument Mr McTaggart pushed Mr Finch to the ground and seized him by the neck.

It was also alleged that Mr McTaggart kept sole control of the joint finances.

Stewart McTaggart at the hotel in December 2021.

Mr McTaggart, whose address was listed on court papers as the Alyth Hotel, denied all charges.

After a day-long trial, Sheriff David Hall ruled that the prosecution had failed to establish a course of conduct.

He found the charge not proven.

‘Silent treatment’ claim

Mr Finch, 33, gave his evidence behind a screen.

He said he met Mr McTaggart on dating app Grindr during Covid lockdown.

The pair met up when restrictions eased and talk soon turned to taking on Mr McTaggart’s local hotel.

“I went up and saw the hotel,” Mr Finch told the trial. “I allowed myself to get carried away with it all.”

Perth Sheriff Court.

Asked by defence solicitor Gino Gambale if he was forced into the situation, Mr Finch said: “No, it was a 50/50 agreement.”

Mr Finch claimed his partner lost his temper with a friend who was helping move furniture into the hotel, around September 2020.

“That’s when I realised I may have made a mistake,” he said.

Mr Finch told the trial that Mr McTaggart gave him “the silent treatment for three weeks”.

He said: “Every time he looked at me, he would look at me with distain.”

The former children’s care home worker claimed that Mr McTaggart threw a jar of mustard at him and on another occasion grabbed him by the throat during an argument.

He said he felt “isolated and trapped” and described how things came to a head after an argument involving Mr McTaggart’s family.

Sudden closure

Mr McTaggart did not give evidence during the trial.

In May, he announced he would be searching for a new tenant for the hotel.

“I’m going to miss you all,” he said.

“Unfortunately due to poor health, I’ve made the hard decision to close the doors of the hotel and look after myself.”

In December 2020, the then couple made headlines when they forced the HMRC into a U-turn on furlough payments, following claims staff could miss out on wages.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

