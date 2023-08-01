Government worker from Fife sexually assaulted sleeping woman

A government worker sexually assaulted a sleeping woman by tickling her feet and touching and kissing her breasts.

Martin Sharp pled guilty to the sexual assault when he appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

The 25-year-old government worker will be sentenced next month and has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register meantime.

Assaulted sleeping woman

Procurator fiscal depute Andrew Brown told the court the offence took place on April 2 this year at a property in Rosyth.

The fiscal said the woman, who can not be identified for legal reasons, had been on a bed with Sharp and fell asleep with the duvet and blanket covering her.

“While she was asleep the accused started tickling her feet and her back, which led to the accused stroking her breasts and kissing her.

“(The woman) woke up… to the accused touching her breast with one hand, covering one breast with the other and his mouth.”

The fiscal said the woman initially pretended to be asleep to process what was going on.

When she visibly woke, Sharp asked if she had had a good sleep and admitted tickling her back and feet.

She then questioned him and asked him to leave the room.

Sharp later told the woman he would lose his job if the matter was reported to police, claiming it was an accident and that he had no self-control.

‘What I have done is wrong’

When later cautioned by police, Sharp, of Carson Place, Rosyth, said: “What I have done is wrong.

“I did not think it was that bad at the time but now I know”.

Defence lawyer Aime Allan told the court first offender Sharp is currently in full time employment, working for “the government” but this may not continue.

The solicitor said: “There will be ramifications”.

She did not elaborate on the nature of his job.

Sheriff Charles Macnair adjourned sentencing on Sharp until August 23 for background reports and his bail was continued.

He was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We cannot comment on live criminal proceedings or individual staffing matters.”

