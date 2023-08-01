Government worker from Fife sexually assaulted sleeping woman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government worker from Fife sexually assaulted sleeping woman

Martin Sharp told police: "I did not think it was that bad at the time but now I know”.

By Jamie McKenzie
Martin Sharp.
Martin Sharp.

A government worker sexually assaulted a sleeping woman by tickling her feet and touching and kissing her breasts.

Martin Sharp pled guilty to the sexual assault when he appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

The 25-year-old government worker will be sentenced next month and has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register meantime.

Assaulted sleeping woman

Procurator fiscal depute Andrew Brown told the court the offence took place on April 2 this year at a property in Rosyth.

The fiscal said the woman, who can not be identified for legal reasons, had been on a bed with Sharp and fell asleep with the duvet and blanket covering her.

“While she was asleep the accused started tickling her feet and her back, which led to the accused stroking her breasts and kissing her.

“(The woman) woke up… to the accused touching her breast with one hand, covering one breast with the other and his mouth.”

The fiscal said the woman initially pretended to be asleep to process what was going on.

When she visibly woke, Sharp asked if she had had a good sleep and admitted tickling her back and feet.

She then questioned him and asked him to leave the room.

Sharp later told the woman he would lose his job if the matter was reported to police, claiming it was an accident and that he had no self-control.

‘What I have done is wrong’

When later cautioned by police, Sharp, of Carson Place, Rosyth, said: “What I have done is wrong.

“I did not think it was that bad at the time but now I know”.

Defence lawyer Aime Allan told the court first offender Sharp is currently in full time employment, working for “the government” but this may not continue.

The solicitor said: “There will be ramifications”.

She did not elaborate on the nature of his job.

Sheriff Charles Macnair adjourned sentencing on Sharp until August 23 for background reports and his bail was continued.

He was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We cannot comment on live criminal proceedings or individual staffing matters.”

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

