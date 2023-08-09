Wednesday court round-up — War hero admonished and footballer jailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wednesday court round-up — War hero admonished and footballer jailed

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By Crime and Courts Team
An abusive boyfriend forced his partner to flee her home after lobbing a remote control through her TV.

Barry McQuaid, 36, later clashed with police outside the property in Rannoch Road, Perth.

At the city’s sheriff court, he admitted two charges of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, uttering racist threats to a police officer and attempting to bite another.

Fiscal depute Erika Watson said McQuaid and his partner were drinking together at her home on July 8 this year, when an argument erupted.

“The accused picked up a remote control and threw it, causing extensive damage to the TV.

“Worried for her safety, the complainer locked herself in the bathroom.

“Some time later, she left the property and was followed by the accused.

“He picked up a glass vase and smashed it on the floor.”

Barry McQuaid
Barry McQuaid.

The woman hid behind parked cars outside, before going into a shop and calling 999.

Officers arrived and McQuaid tensed up when they tried to bring him under control.

He shouted: “You want a f***ing go? I’ll take you”, called an office a racial slur and tried to bite another on the hand.

Sentence was deferred to investigate a non-harassment order and McQuaid, of Cluny Terrace, was released on bail, having already spent the equivalent of a two-month sentence on remand.

Hamster killer

Arran Swift, 37, from Fife, killed his ex-partner’s hamster with a hammer during a 15-month campaign of abuse. The pet’s body was found by police after Swift sent the woman a chilling message, stating “Timmy isn’t going to survive”.

Police found the dead hamster at the address in Fife when they went to look for Arran Swift.
Police found the dead hamster when they went to look for Arran Swift. Image: Police Scotland.

War hero admonished

A war hero who admitted assaulting a “trouble-maker” outside a Perthshire pub has been spared further punishment.

Black Watch veteran Sam Morgan was caught on CCTV punching Gary Dobbin in a Blairgowrie car park.

Perth Sheriff Court was shown surveillance footage of the 40-year-old charity champion knocking Mr Dobbin to the ground, while others looked on.

Fiscal depute Rebecca Kynaston previously said the victim was taken to hospital by ambulance and treated for a sore head.

Morgan, of Croft Lane, Blairgowrie, pled guilty to the assault in William Street on February 20 last year.

Sam Morgan given a medal by the then-Prince Charles in 2010.
Sam Morgan given an Afghan war medal by Prince Charles at the Black Watch Museum in Perth in 2010.

Solicitor David Holmes said: “On this occasion, the complainer had been causing trouble at a nearby pub, not just to the accused but to other people as well.

“Mr Morgan had taken offence at some of the things he had been saying.”

The solicitor said: “He made reference to the accused’s place of birth, England, and made a comment about his sexuality, incorrectly so.”

Sheriff Alison McKay admonished Morgan after hearing he had stayed out of trouble.

The court previously heard Morgan had served with The Black Watch in Iraq and Afghanistan.

During a tour of Afghanistan in 2009, he was in a heavily armoured Mastiff vehicle that drove over a landmine, sending him 15-feet into the air.

The incident ended his career in the Army as his right leg had to be amputated below the kneecap and replaced with a prosthetic limb.

Raped two teens on same night

Thomas Millar, 22, of Dundee, was found guilty of raping two teenagers on the same night in a Dundee car park. He was on bail accused of raping another teenager at the time and the jury convicted him of having unlawful sex with that child. He admitted having unlawful sexual activity with a fourth girl.

Thomas Millar leaves court
Rapist Thomas Millar.

Footballer jailed

A footballer who spent a period on loan with St Johnstone has been jailed for breaking the jaw of a 60-year-old woman.

Marcus Maddison – who joined the McDiarmid Park club in 2013 from Newcastle United’s – admitted causing grievous bodily harm when the woman was attacked in Darlington in September.

The 29-year-old Darlington player,of Whittlesey, Cambridgeshire, was jailed for 20 months at Teesside Crown Court.

Marcus Maddison
Marcus Maddison. Image: Durham Constabulary.

The court heard Maddison assaulted the victim as she was making her way home from Darlington town centre with her daughter on September 24 2022.

He hurled cheesy chips and foul-mouthed abuse at his victim.

During the drunken 3am incident, he fell over then rose and punched her in the face, causing broken bones and lasting damage.

Darlington FC said his contract was terminated by mutual consent after an “immediate disciplinary investigation”.

Maddison was brought to St Johnstone by Steve Lomas in 2013 but failed to make a single appearance for the team.

Money laundering operation

A former golf shop manager has admitted his role in a £25,000 money laundering operation. Moray Anderson, from Perth, was persuaded to make a series of large deposits into a known drug dealer’s bank account as part of a criminal attempt to disguise the real source of the cash flow.

Moray Anderson appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

