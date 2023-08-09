Wednesday court round-up — War hero admonished and footballer jailed

An abusive boyfriend forced his partner to flee her home after lobbing a remote control through her TV.

Barry McQuaid, 36, later clashed with police outside the property in Rannoch Road, Perth.

At the city’s sheriff court, he admitted two charges of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, uttering racist threats to a police officer and attempting to bite another.

Fiscal depute Erika Watson said McQuaid and his partner were drinking together at her home on July 8 this year, when an argument erupted.

“The accused picked up a remote control and threw it, causing extensive damage to the TV.

“Worried for her safety, the complainer locked herself in the bathroom.

“Some time later, she left the property and was followed by the accused.

“He picked up a glass vase and smashed it on the floor.”

The woman hid behind parked cars outside, before going into a shop and calling 999.

Officers arrived and McQuaid tensed up when they tried to bring him under control.

He shouted: “You want a f***ing go? I’ll take you”, called an office a racial slur and tried to bite another on the hand.

Sentence was deferred to investigate a non-harassment order and McQuaid, of Cluny Terrace, was released on bail, having already spent the equivalent of a two-month sentence on remand.

Hamster killer

Arran Swift, 37, from Fife, killed his ex-partner’s hamster with a hammer during a 15-month campaign of abuse. The pet’s body was found by police after Swift sent the woman a chilling message, stating “Timmy isn’t going to survive”.

War hero admonished

A war hero who admitted assaulting a “trouble-maker” outside a Perthshire pub has been spared further punishment.

Black Watch veteran Sam Morgan was caught on CCTV punching Gary Dobbin in a Blairgowrie car park.

Perth Sheriff Court was shown surveillance footage of the 40-year-old charity champion knocking Mr Dobbin to the ground, while others looked on.

Fiscal depute Rebecca Kynaston previously said the victim was taken to hospital by ambulance and treated for a sore head.

Morgan, of Croft Lane, Blairgowrie, pled guilty to the assault in William Street on February 20 last year.

Solicitor David Holmes said: “On this occasion, the complainer had been causing trouble at a nearby pub, not just to the accused but to other people as well.

“Mr Morgan had taken offence at some of the things he had been saying.”

The solicitor said: “He made reference to the accused’s place of birth, England, and made a comment about his sexuality, incorrectly so.”

Sheriff Alison McKay admonished Morgan after hearing he had stayed out of trouble.

The court previously heard Morgan had served with The Black Watch in Iraq and Afghanistan.

During a tour of Afghanistan in 2009, he was in a heavily armoured Mastiff vehicle that drove over a landmine, sending him 15-feet into the air.

The incident ended his career in the Army as his right leg had to be amputated below the kneecap and replaced with a prosthetic limb.

Raped two teens on same night

Thomas Millar, 22, of Dundee, was found guilty of raping two teenagers on the same night in a Dundee car park. He was on bail accused of raping another teenager at the time and the jury convicted him of having unlawful sex with that child. He admitted having unlawful sexual activity with a fourth girl.

Footballer jailed

A footballer who spent a period on loan with St Johnstone has been jailed for breaking the jaw of a 60-year-old woman.

Marcus Maddison – who joined the McDiarmid Park club in 2013 from Newcastle United’s – admitted causing grievous bodily harm when the woman was attacked in Darlington in September.

The 29-year-old Darlington player,of Whittlesey, Cambridgeshire, was jailed for 20 months at Teesside Crown Court.

The court heard Maddison assaulted the victim as she was making her way home from Darlington town centre with her daughter on September 24 2022.

He hurled cheesy chips and foul-mouthed abuse at his victim.

During the drunken 3am incident, he fell over then rose and punched her in the face, causing broken bones and lasting damage.

Darlington FC said his contract was terminated by mutual consent after an “immediate disciplinary investigation”.

Maddison was brought to St Johnstone by Steve Lomas in 2013 but failed to make a single appearance for the team.

Money laundering operation

A former golf shop manager has admitted his role in a £25,000 money laundering operation. Moray Anderson, from Perth, was persuaded to make a series of large deposits into a known drug dealer’s bank account as part of a criminal attempt to disguise the real source of the cash flow.

