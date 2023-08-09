Dundee man who raped two girls in single night was already on bail accused of another rape

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee man who raped two girls in single night was already on bail accused of another rape

Tomas Millar attacked the 15-year-old friends after driving them to a car park.

By Ross Gardiner
Rapist Thomas Millar.
Rapist Thomas Millar.

A man has been found guilty of raping two teenagers on the same night in a Dundee car park.

Thomas Millar raped one of the girls in the back seat of a car and the other both inside and outside the vehicle.

He was on bail accused of raping another teenager at the time.

Millar has been on trial at the High Court in Dundee and was found guilty by the majority of jurors of three charges of rape.

The jury found Millar also had sexual activity and sex with another teenager years earlier.

Thomas Millar in cuffs
Millar is led from court.

Millar, who was already remanded at Perth Prison, had admitted three separate charges earlier in the trial.

The 22-year-old showed no emotion as the jury returned its verdict.

The first offender, formerly of Ettrick Crescent in Dundee, was placed on the Sex Offenders Register and further remanded ahead of sentencing.

Ignored victim’s pleas to stop

Jurors heard evidence from the teenagers raped by Millar.

In a police interview video, one 15-year-old girl explained how she and a friend had been in a car with Millar and another man last year.

The group visited shops in Dundee, where they bought alcohol and then picked up the second complainer

They drove to a car park in Dundee, with the three girls in the backseat.

She said: “Tommy had his own drink, he had beer.”

Dundee Sheriff Court
Millar stood trial at the High Court in Dundee.

After the others left the vehicle, Millar moved into the back seat.

The girl told police: “That’s when Tommy was in front of me.

“I can’t remember how he got there.

“He ended up in front of me. He moved the front seat forward.

“Then he moved my legs. Then he took his trousers off.

“I was trying to tell him no. He just took his trousers off and moved my legs apart.

“Then he grabbed me. I kept telling him no.

“I couldn’t move my legs.

“I kept saying no, that I don’t want to do it, but he didn’t listen.”

Victims tell of terror

She said when one of her friends returned to the car, Millar stopped and put his trousers back on.

“I just looked down at my legs. There was blood.

“I heard him shout ‘I think I’ve just burst her.’

“I was so confused. It was quite scary.

“I was just quite scared and hoping someone was going to come back.”

The girl said that shortly afterwards, Millar’s other victim said what happened.

“(The second victim) was shouting about it, that she had just had sex with him.

“She could hardly walk.”

Both teenagers returned to the second victim’s home and told her mother before contacting police.

The first girl reported pain, being unable to urinate and added: “My legs are all bruised. I’ve got scratches.”

Millar was found to have raped the first girl once and the second twice.

The second girl, also aged 15, was unable to consent due to being so intoxicated.

Both suffered injuries as a result.

Sex with girl in Dundee park

At the time, Millar was on bail in connection with a string of other allegations including raping another teenage girl at Camperdown Park in March 2019.

He had offered a defence that the activity was consensual.

The majority of jurors agreed to convict Millar of alternative charges.

They determined he engaged in sexual intercourse and sexual activity with the 15-year-old at Camperdown Park on March 24 that year.

Camperdown Park sign
Millar had sex with an underage a girl in Camperdown Park.

During the trial, Millar pled guilty to engaging in sexual activity with a fourth girl, aged 15, between 2017 and 2018.

He also admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner towards her in 2018 and towards another teenager, who was pregnant, in 2021.

No motion for bail

Solicitor advocate Iain Paterson made no motion for bail.

Because he has no criminal record, Judge Lady Drummond ordered reports ahead of sentencing at the High Court in Glasgow on September 12.

She said: “These are serious sexual offences.”

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

