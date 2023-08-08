Fife murderer Mark Campbell launches murder appeal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife murderer Mark Campbell launches murder appeal

Campbell is appealing both his sentence and conviction for murdering Jane Fitzpatrick in Glenrothes in 2021.

By Stuart MacDonald
Mark Campbell murdered Jane Fitzpatrick.

A serial abuser who was jailed for at least 27 years for murdering his partner with a tyre iron is appealing against his conviction and sentence.

Mark Campbell, 37, was convicted of killing 48-year-old Jane Fitzpatrick and charges including rape, assault and abusive behaviour towards women between 2004 and 2021.

He had told Miss Fitzpatrick to discharge herself from hospital against medical advice before inflicting horrific head injuries on her in Glenrothes in August 2021.

She was among seven woman in the area who suffered at his hands during a campaign of physical and sexual violence.

Mark Campbell. Image: Facebook.

Campbell claimed Ms Fitzpatrick fell and banged her head and he tried to stem the bleeding before they fell asleep in his car.

At the High Court in Edinburgh, he was found guilty of murder and 13 other charges.

He was handed a life sentence last month and told by judge Lady Poole he must serve 27 years before he can apply for parole.

He was placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely.

Non-harassment orders were made prohibiting him contacting or attempting to contact survivors of the abuse.

Appeal

Campbell has now launched a bid for freedom after instructing his legal team to challenge his convictions and the length of his sentence.

His appeal bid was lodged at the Court of Criminal Appeal in Edinburgh and a hearing will take place at a later date.

Lady Poole’s judgement is being appealed.

He did not request to be released on bail pending his appeal and remains in custody.

Murdered after hospital visit

Campbell’s trial heard Miss Fitzpatrick was abused throughout their relationship, which began in September 2020.

He isolated her from friends and family, threatened her, monitored her movements and her social media accounts and damaged her mobile phones.

Before the murder, she had gone to hospital in Kirkcaldy after being sick and unsteady on her feet due to a head injury.

Police activity on Cable Road, Glenrothes in August 2021. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

Campbell induced her to discharge herself from hospital against medical advice, before inflicting head injuries on her with a tyre iron.

He was found by police in the driver’s seat of his car, with Miss Fitzpatrick dead beside him.

Abuse victims

Several other women gave evidence of physical, sexual and emotional abuse.

One former partner said during an assault on her in 2018 at a house in Glenrothes he pushed a finger into a healing operation wound on her back and dragged her from a bed.

Another said she was thrown down a flight of stairs and kicked in the stomach when she was pregnant.

Campbell also bit her on the head, tried to force drugs into her mouth and forced raw meat into her mouth.

Sentencing him, judge Lady Poole said: “Our society will not tolerate domestic abuse against women.

“The sentences the courts impose on abusers must reflect that.”

A Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service spokesman confirmed an “intimation of intention to appeal” against conviction and sentence had been lodged for Campbell.

