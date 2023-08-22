Dundee paedophile with ‘no remorse’ for sick searches placed on supervision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee paedophile with ‘no remorse’ for sick searches placed on supervision

Tesco worker Callum McKay's background reports concerned the sentencing sheriff.

By Gordon Currie
Callum McKay appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court
Callum McKay appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court

An unrepentant paedophile who freely admitted hunting for sickening images of children being bound, gagged and held in cages has been placed on supervision.

Tesco supermarket customer advisor Callum McKay downloaded thousands of images of young children being subjected to horrific abuse.

McKay searched for the depraved images online by using graphic search terms relating to the abuse of children and toddlers.

Sentence had been deferred for background reports to be prepared.

‘Concerning comments’ in reports

Sheriff Mark Thorley told Dundee Sheriff Court it was clear from social work reports McKay had shown no remorse and no empathy for his victims.

He said: “There seems to be absolutely no remorse here whatsoever.

“There are some really concerning comments.

“These are just his views as I understand it.

“When I read the report my overwhelming concerns were the lack of remorse in terms of the victims of the offences, concern about his understanding of the offences and the lack of insight into his behaviour.

“You are at a high risk of reoffending and the downloading took place over a number of years.”

Solicitor David Duncan, defending, said: “It’s pretty unusual to see in a report anyone as openly as him saying they sought out this material.

“There is a level of honesty and insight.”

The sheriff placed McKay under supervision for three years and on the Sex Offenders Register for the same period.

McKay was also ordered to carry out 225 hours unpaid community work and was made subject to a conduct order severely restricting his access to and use of the internet.

Filth found in computer and phone

The Tesco employee was found with a haul of material which included more than 2,000 child abuse images and nearly two hours worth of graphic videos.

McKay, 24, of Nelson Street, Dundee, admitted downloading the cache at his home between March 12 2021 and May 6 2022.

Fiscal depute Stewart Duncan told the court police became involved when they discovered someone at McKay’s home was sharing child abuse material with others online.

“In December 2021, police became aware that an IP address associated with the address was being used to upload indecent images to the internet.

“The accused was at home with his partner when the police arrived.

“A search commenced and a number of devices were seized.”

Mr Duncan said a computer tower contained 2,136 illegal images, with the vast majority of them categorised as the worst type.

Images were found on McKay’s mobile phone and the court was told that the accused had specifically been searching for images of toddlers and three-year-olds.

Video clips running for one hour and 56 minutes were recovered and featured children aged from infants to 15.

Mr Duncan said the material showed children “bound, gagged and caged.”

