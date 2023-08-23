Driver caused chaos as he drove on A9 in ‘disintegrating’ car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Driver caused chaos as he drove on A9 in ‘disintegrating’ car

By the time David McCredie was stopped, his tyre had 'disintegrated' and he had left a trail of debris on the road, near Perth.

By Jamie Buchan
McCredie suffered a blow-out which caused his tyre to 'disintegrate' but he kept driving. Image: Shutterstock file picture.
McCredie suffered a blow-out which caused his tyre to 'disintegrate' but he kept driving. Image: Shutterstock file picture.

A go-slow driver who travelled down the A9 with a disintegrating front tyre has been allowed to keep his licence.

David McCredie caused tailbacks south of Perth as he swerved his way across the dual carriageway at under 10mph.

Perth Sheriff Court heard the 56-year-old’s Vauxhall Astra began falling apart, leaving a trail of debris on the road.

McCredie, from Auchterarder, was originally charged with dangerous driving following the unusual events of April 3 2021.

But prosecutors  accepted his plea to a reduced charge of careless driving.

Debris on the road

McCredie, of Green Crofts, was not at court when his case called this week.

Fiscal depute Sam Craib said: “At around 9am, police received a phone call in relation to the manner that the accused’s vehicle was being driven.

“It was travelling very slowly with a flat tyre and was swerving all over the road.”

Mr Craib said: “Police were called to the scene and could see that the accused’s offside front tyre was deflated.

“There was also a tailback behind the vehicle.”

A9 Forteviot turn-off
The blow-out happened near the A9 Forteviot turn-off.

The court heard McCredie was travelling at no more than 10mph on the notorious A9 dual carriageway.

“The front tyre had completely disintegrated,” the fiscal depute said.

Bits of the tyre had fallen off onto the road.

“Some plastic panelling had also broken off from the vehicle and was lying on the carriageway,” said Mr Craib.

“Police indicated for the driver to stop.”

McCredie told officers: “I’m really sorry. I was wanting to get my wheels fixed.”

Blow out

Solicitor Linda Clark, defending, said: “I’m told he had been driving this same vehicle earlier in the day and everything was fine.

“When he hit the top of the Cairnie Braes, he had a blow out.

“It was on the blind summit and he did not want to stop his car in the middle of the road.”

Ms Clark said: “His intention was to drive to a safe area where he could summon assistance.

“He should have pulled over but he did the best in the circumstances.”

McCredie did not attend court as he is living in Asia.

He is a UK citizen and claiming benefits, said Ms Clark.

‘He should have stopped’

McCredie initially faced allegations he was driving while unfit through drink or drugs but prosecutors accepted his not guilty plea to this charge.

He admitted driving carelessly at an “excessively slow speed” with a front offside tyre that was “fully deflated.”

Sheriff Alison McKay stated: “Clearly he should have stopped long before he did.”

McCredie was fined £550 and had five penalty points added to his licence, bringing his total to nine.

Three more – the number for a speeding offence – will mean an automatic ban

