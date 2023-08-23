Driver caused chaos as he drove on A9 in ‘disintegrating’ car

A go-slow driver who travelled down the A9 with a disintegrating front tyre has been allowed to keep his licence.

David McCredie caused tailbacks south of Perth as he swerved his way across the dual carriageway at under 10mph.

Perth Sheriff Court heard the 56-year-old’s Vauxhall Astra began falling apart, leaving a trail of debris on the road.

McCredie, from Auchterarder, was originally charged with dangerous driving following the unusual events of April 3 2021.

But prosecutors accepted his plea to a reduced charge of careless driving.

Debris on the road

McCredie, of Green Crofts, was not at court when his case called this week.

Fiscal depute Sam Craib said: “At around 9am, police received a phone call in relation to the manner that the accused’s vehicle was being driven.

“It was travelling very slowly with a flat tyre and was swerving all over the road.”

Mr Craib said: “Police were called to the scene and could see that the accused’s offside front tyre was deflated.

“There was also a tailback behind the vehicle.”

The court heard McCredie was travelling at no more than 10mph on the notorious A9 dual carriageway.

“The front tyre had completely disintegrated,” the fiscal depute said.

Bits of the tyre had fallen off onto the road.

“Some plastic panelling had also broken off from the vehicle and was lying on the carriageway,” said Mr Craib.

“Police indicated for the driver to stop.”

McCredie told officers: “I’m really sorry. I was wanting to get my wheels fixed.”

Blow out

Solicitor Linda Clark, defending, said: “I’m told he had been driving this same vehicle earlier in the day and everything was fine.

“When he hit the top of the Cairnie Braes, he had a blow out.

“It was on the blind summit and he did not want to stop his car in the middle of the road.”

Ms Clark said: “His intention was to drive to a safe area where he could summon assistance.

“He should have pulled over but he did the best in the circumstances.”

McCredie did not attend court as he is living in Asia.

He is a UK citizen and claiming benefits, said Ms Clark.

‘He should have stopped’

McCredie initially faced allegations he was driving while unfit through drink or drugs but prosecutors accepted his not guilty plea to this charge.

He admitted driving carelessly at an “excessively slow speed” with a front offside tyre that was “fully deflated.”

Sheriff Alison McKay stated: “Clearly he should have stopped long before he did.”

McCredie was fined £550 and had five penalty points added to his licence, bringing his total to nine.

Three more – the number for a speeding offence – will mean an automatic ban

