Dundee woman tried to rob Just Eat delivery man and smacked him with metal pole

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee woman tried to rob Just Eat delivery man and smacked him with metal pole

Annie Finlay was at the 'bottom of a spiral' when she attacked the innocent delivery man, a court heard.

By Jamie Buchan
Annie Finlay has been jailed. Image: Facebook.
Annie Finlay has been jailed. Image: Facebook.

A Dundee woman who tried to rob a Just Eat delivery driver, before battering him with a metal pole, has been jailed.

Drug addict Annie Finlay attacked the man after he dropped off a breakfast order to a block of flats in the city’s Polepark Road.

The 31-year-old shouted at her victim: “Give me all the money you have.”

She then grabbed his bag, snatched the hat from his head and bashed him with a broken metal pipe.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard he was left with a 6cm gash on his back.

Annie Finlay
Annie Finlay intends to leave Dundee’s influences behind her. Image: Facebook.

Finlay, who was identified because of a distinctive gap in her teeth, admitted a charge of assault and attempted robbery from January 24 this year.

She was jailed for 15 months.

‘Despicable behaviour’

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael told Finlay: “I think you know this was a very unpleasant crime.

“This was someone who was doing nothing more than delivering a takeaway.

“And you attempted to rob him using a weapon at 11.30 in the morning”

The sheriff said: “This was clearly despicable behaviour.

“It seems you were, at the time, at the bottom of a spiral.

“There is no alternative to custody because there is simply no reason someone doing this job should be expected to deal with this sort of behaviour.”

Polepark Road, Dundee.
The attack happened on Polepark Road in Dundee.

The sheriff sentenced Finlay to 17 months but reduced the term because of time already served.

Plans to leave Dundee

Defence agent Anika Jethwa told the court: “Ms Finlay is now 31 and she has intimated to me that for a period of time she had a dreadful drug addiction.

“It was this instability that led to the commission of this offence which caused considerable distress to the complainer.”

She said her client now receives monthly injections to help stabilise her addiction.

“It has been a life change for her,” Ms Jethwa said.

“Her plan is now to get away from Dundee and stay with her brother who is a stabilising influence.

“She is concerned about influences in Dundee.”

Teeth

The court heard Mr Ahmad arrived at the block and delivered the food order to an upstairs flats.

As he came back down, he saw Finlay standing in a doorway holding a piece of metal pipe.

She told him: “Did you say something to me? Do you have any money? Give me all the money you have.”

An insulated Just Eat bag
Finlay tried to grab her victim’s Just Eat bag. Image: Shutterstock.

Finlay grabbed his Just Eat bag, then took his hat from his head and threw it away.

Fiscal depute Lynn Mannion said: “The complainer then felt a sharp object strike him in the back, causing him pain.

“He made his way towards his vehicle, before reporting the matter to police.”

Mr Ahmad was left with a 6cm gash in his back.

He told police his attacker had several front teeth missing.

Police were able to identify Finlay from CCTV and her DNA was found on the pole.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

David Cosgrove.
Peeper spied on young woman through hole in bathroom door in Fife
Christopher Rennie was a Liberal Democrat council hopeful who pledged to tackle Perthshire's potholes.
Former Perthshire Lib Dem hopeful could be jailed for police assaults in Greggs, Job…
Links Park raider Brian Stewart avoided prison when he appeared last week at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Montrose FC Fairy liquid raider cleans up for sentencing
Yasir Butt.
Fife delivery driver sentenced for Alton Towers domestic abuse
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Power pole crasher banned again
£1.2 million Dundee drug dealers David Pringle and Richard Spalding. Image: Police Scotland.
Pair admit £1.2 million Dundee cocaine deal
Dare was sentenced at the High Court in Livingston.
Rapist jailed for attack in Dunfermline after woman 'explicitly' said no
Jason Ward drove while unfit.
Airborne cocaine driver left 'path of destruction' in Fife street
Robert Campbell.
Armed robbery lookout gets 'fresh start' chance after shoplifting spree in Angus
Dylan Scott.
Dundee boyfriend-from-hell poured bleach on partner and threatened to set fire to her