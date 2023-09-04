Dundee woman tried to rob Just Eat delivery man and smacked him with metal pole

A Dundee woman who tried to rob a Just Eat delivery driver, before battering him with a metal pole, has been jailed.

Drug addict Annie Finlay attacked the man after he dropped off a breakfast order to a block of flats in the city’s Polepark Road.

The 31-year-old shouted at her victim: “Give me all the money you have.”

She then grabbed his bag, snatched the hat from his head and bashed him with a broken metal pipe.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard he was left with a 6cm gash on his back.

Finlay, who was identified because of a distinctive gap in her teeth, admitted a charge of assault and attempted robbery from January 24 this year.

She was jailed for 15 months.

‘Despicable behaviour’

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael told Finlay: “I think you know this was a very unpleasant crime.

“This was someone who was doing nothing more than delivering a takeaway.

“And you attempted to rob him using a weapon at 11.30 in the morning”

The sheriff said: “This was clearly despicable behaviour.

“It seems you were, at the time, at the bottom of a spiral.

“There is no alternative to custody because there is simply no reason someone doing this job should be expected to deal with this sort of behaviour.”

The sheriff sentenced Finlay to 17 months but reduced the term because of time already served.

Plans to leave Dundee

Defence agent Anika Jethwa told the court: “Ms Finlay is now 31 and she has intimated to me that for a period of time she had a dreadful drug addiction.

“It was this instability that led to the commission of this offence which caused considerable distress to the complainer.”

She said her client now receives monthly injections to help stabilise her addiction.

“It has been a life change for her,” Ms Jethwa said.

“Her plan is now to get away from Dundee and stay with her brother who is a stabilising influence.

“She is concerned about influences in Dundee.”

Teeth

The court heard Mr Ahmad arrived at the block and delivered the food order to an upstairs flats.

As he came back down, he saw Finlay standing in a doorway holding a piece of metal pipe.

She told him: “Did you say something to me? Do you have any money? Give me all the money you have.”

Finlay grabbed his Just Eat bag, then took his hat from his head and threw it away.

Fiscal depute Lynn Mannion said: “The complainer then felt a sharp object strike him in the back, causing him pain.

“He made his way towards his vehicle, before reporting the matter to police.”

Mr Ahmad was left with a 6cm gash in his back.

He told police his attacker had several front teeth missing.

Police were able to identify Finlay from CCTV and her DNA was found on the pole.

