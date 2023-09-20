Wednesday court round-up — Dundee dealer and joyrider’s regrets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Wednesday court round-up — Dundee dealer and joyrider’s regrets

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A Dundee drug dealer will be sentenced next month after admitting peddling cocaine and heroin from his city flat.

Darren Howey appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court to admit being concerned in the supply of both Class A drugs on April 3 this year.

The 28-year-old, of Abbotsford Place, will be sentenced next month, when a proceeds of crime hearing will also take place.

Howey is due back in court on October 18.

Gun buyer caught red-handed

A Fife man who made online searches for the Dunblane atrocity and bought a gun and 100 rounds of ammunition has been warned he faces a “substantial” jail term. James Maxwell used cryptocurrency to fund the purchase of a Glock pistol and bullets to be delivered to his home address from the USA but was caught red-handed in a police sting.

James Maxwell.
James Maxwell’s gun and ammunition were intercepted by police.

Public took keys

David Green, 59, admitted driving a Vauxhall Meriva carelessly on Kirkcaldy’s Millie Street by accelerating towards a stationary vehicle at traffic lights and colliding with it, causing damage on May 16 this year.

He also pled guilty to being unfit to drive through drink or drugs.

Green, of Johnston, Anstruther, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court for sentencing.

Procurator fiscal depute Lauren Pennycook told the court the Vauxhall Meriva was seen to slow for traffic lights before accelerating and colliding with the back of another vehicle.

The fiscal said: “Members of the public watched Mr Green struggle to exit the vehicle, leaning on the driver door in order to stand up and he was swaying.

“Members of the public noted a smell of cannabis coming from Mr Green and removed his car keys from his possession as he was trying to enter his vehicle again.”

Defence lawyer Morgan Wilson said Green has no intention to drive again.

Sheriff Charles Lugton banned him for a year and imposed a structured deferred sentence for six months. He was admonished for the careless driving charge.

Drugs dad

Kal Handy from Dundee appeared in court four days after he became a father to admit dealing cocaine worth tens of thousands of pounds. Labourer Handy, 24, admitted being concerned in supply during a hearing at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Kal Handy.
Kal Handy will be sentenced at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Regretful joyrider

A brazen Kinross-shire thief who sneaked into his neighbour’s home and took his car for a joyride has been ordered to stay out of trouble.

Stephen Boyle, who also stole containers of cash, later returned to his victim’s door and told him: “Here’s your spare car keys back.”

The 46-year-old appeared at Perth Sheriff Court for sentencing, having previously admitted stealing from the Milnathort property – a few doors down from his mother’s house – on May 11.

Boyle was seen peering into the empty house in Bowling Green Avenue, after its owner went out for the day, leaving one window ajar for his cat.

A neighbour saw him emerge from the back of the house and drive off in the owner’s Vauxhall Insignia.

He returned with the car about 30 minutes later but went back to the house and took the car out again later that evening.

When the owner returned and saw his car was missing, he called the police but Boyle arrived before them to return the keys.

Stephen Boyle.
Stephen Boyle appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

Boyle pled guilty to entering the house and stealing a tin of money, a jar of money and car keys.

He also admitted taking and driving away his victim’s car without consent and with no insurance.

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, told the court: “It was an impulsive act and he has regretted it ever since.”

The court heard Boyle was addressing a long-standing drug problem.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC placed Boyle on supervision for 12 months and ordered him to engage with drug treatment services.

He had six penalty points added to his licence and sentence was deferred on one charge for three months to prove that he can stay out of trouble.

Deal-housie Hotel

An Angus hotel boss caught with a stockpile of fake branded goods has now admitted his role in his son’s £20,000 drugs enterprise. Douglas Piggot appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis and cocaine at the family-run Dalhousie Hotel, Carnoustie.

Douglas Pigot.
Douglas Piggot.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

