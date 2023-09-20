Hundreds gather at Inverkeithing High to pay tribute to schoolgirl who died suddenly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Hundreds gather at Inverkeithing High to pay tribute to schoolgirl who died suddenly

Pupils and parents paid their respects at the Fife school just days after the girl's death.

By Andrew Robson & Neil Henderson
Hundreds pay tribute to Inverkeithing schoolgirl
Locals gather outside the school. Image: Supplied

The local community has paid tribute to the schoolgirl who died suddenly in Inverkeithing on Monday.

Hundreds gathered outside Inverkeithing High School on Wednesday night as pupils and parents paid their respects, laying flowers at the gates of the Fife secondary.

A 17-year-old man has been charged with a drugs offence following the teenager’s death.

Parents and pupils pay their respects outside Inverkeithing High School after the untimely death of a teenage schoolgirl
Parents and pupils pay their respects outside Inverkeithing High School. Image: Supplied

An onlooker said: “There was such a huge turnout at the school, with kids and their parents paying their respects.

“There was a lot of emotion at the gates, with people laying flowers.

“The community has really rallied around the family.”

‘Profound sadness’

The tributes come after parents and pupils were informed of the “untimely death” of the Inverkeithing pupil on Monday afternoon.

In his letter, headteacher Ian Adair said the thoughts and prayers of staff at the Fife school were with the girl’s family.

Inverkeithing High School.
Inverkeithing High School. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson

Mr Adair wrote: “It is with profound sadness and regret that I have to inform you of the untimely death of one of our students over the weekend.”

Counselling is being offered to pupils affected by what has happened.

Police were initially called to a house in Fife at around 2.45am on Monday after reports of a girl falling ill.

She was rushed to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy but died a short time later.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained.

