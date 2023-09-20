Hundreds gather at Inverkeithing High to pay tribute to schoolgirl who died suddenly

The local community has paid tribute to the schoolgirl who died suddenly in Inverkeithing on Monday.

Hundreds gathered outside Inverkeithing High School on Wednesday night as pupils and parents paid their respects, laying flowers at the gates of the Fife secondary.

A 17-year-old man has been charged with a drugs offence following the teenager’s death.

An onlooker said: “There was such a huge turnout at the school, with kids and their parents paying their respects.

“There was a lot of emotion at the gates, with people laying flowers.

“The community has really rallied around the family.”

‘Profound sadness’

The tributes come after parents and pupils were informed of the “untimely death” of the Inverkeithing pupil on Monday afternoon.

In his letter, headteacher Ian Adair said the thoughts and prayers of staff at the Fife school were with the girl’s family.

Mr Adair wrote: “It is with profound sadness and regret that I have to inform you of the untimely death of one of our students over the weekend.”

Counselling is being offered to pupils affected by what has happened.

Police were initially called to a house in Fife at around 2.45am on Monday after reports of a girl falling ill.

She was rushed to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy but died a short time later.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained.