Search for Dundee money lender who battered debtor with cable ‘knuckleduster’

Police have been told to hunt for a female money lender who stabbed and battered her client with a makeshift knuckleduster after she failed to turn up at court to be sentenced.

Hyesha Royes stabbed and rained blows on Barry Walsh after he failed to pay back what he owed.

She was previously granted bail at Dundee Sheriff Court when her solicitor said he was “reasonably confident” she would return to face justice.

However, she failed to appear on Monday and again on Tuesday and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Dundee money lender used ‘knuckleduster’

Royes, 40, barged her way into Mr Walsh’s Honeygreen Road home on October 26 2020.

She used scissors and a television cable to administer summary justice upon her nearly-naked victim.

Fiscal depute Lynn Mannion previously told the court: “He was getting ready to shower and was only wearing boxer shorts.

“When he opened the door she pushed her way in.

“She demanded her money and he told her he did not have it.

“She grabbed the accused and shook him while she continued to shout about the money.”

She caused a small cut on his arm with the scissors and then bruising with the TV cable, which she wrapped around her fist to hit him on the upper body.

‘Clear intention to harm’ victim

Royes, from London, admitted assaulting Mr Walsh to his injury.

Sheriff George Way previously deferred sentence on Royes for the preparation of a background report and granted her bail.

He said: “In order to extort money she stabbed someone then armed herself with a makeshift knuckleduster to batter him.”

He added: “She went with the clear intention of causing harm if she didn’t get her money.”

He said recent reports on Royes showed she had been arrested at Heathrow Airport in relation to concerns about her use of violence and weapons and a neighbour dispute.

