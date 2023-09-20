Search for Dundee money lender who battered debtor with cable ‘knuckleduster’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Search for Dundee money lender who battered debtor with cable ‘knuckleduster’

Hyesha Royes from London failed to appear at court for sentencing.

By Gordon Currie
Hyesha Royes.
Hyesha Royes failed to return to Dundee Sheriff Court for sentencing.

Police have been told to hunt for a female money lender who stabbed and battered her client with a makeshift knuckleduster after she failed to turn up at court to be sentenced.

Hyesha Royes stabbed and rained blows on Barry Walsh after he failed to pay back what he owed.

She was previously granted bail at Dundee Sheriff Court when her solicitor said he was “reasonably confident” she would return to face justice.

However, she failed to appear on Monday and again on Tuesday and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Dundee money lender used ‘knuckleduster’

Royes, 40, barged her way into Mr Walsh’s Honeygreen Road home on October 26 2020.

She used scissors and a television cable to administer summary justice upon her nearly-naked victim.

Fiscal depute Lynn Mannion previously told the court: “He was getting ready to shower and was only wearing boxer shorts.

“When he opened the door she pushed her way in.

“She demanded her money and he told her he did not have it.

“She grabbed the accused and shook him while she continued to shout about the money.”

She caused a small cut on his arm with the scissors and then bruising with the TV cable, which she wrapped around her fist to hit him on the upper body.

‘Clear intention to harm’ victim

Royes, from London, admitted assaulting Mr Walsh to his injury.

Sheriff George Way previously deferred sentence on Royes for the preparation of a background report and granted her bail.

He said: “In order to extort money she stabbed someone then armed herself with a makeshift knuckleduster to batter him.”

He added: “She went with the clear intention of causing harm if she didn’t get her money.”

He said recent reports on Royes showed she had been arrested at Heathrow Airport in relation to concerns about her use of violence and weapons and a neighbour dispute.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

