Angus submariner banned from child contact for sexual offending

A former Navy communications operator from Montrose who caused a young girl to engage in sordid sexual activity has narrowly avoided imprisonment.

After he was caught, Fraser Wilson told police he lived in a “prison of fear for years” but stressed his conduct was not sexually motivated.

While on a holiday, the girl told her dad creepy Wilson had been carrying out his perverted actions for almost three years.

The Faslane-stationed 40-year-old was snared while he was at sea and arrested once back on dry land.

He admitted causing the girl to engage in sexual activity.

Wilson had initially been scheduled to be sentenced in April after admitting his offending earlier this year.

However, after considering a bid to withdraw his plea and change his lawyer, Wilson was finally sentenced at Dundee Sheriff Court this week.

Strict conduct requirements

Sheriff Paul Brown imposed three years supervision and 300 hours of unpaid work to be done in a year.

The sheriff placed Wilson on the Sex Offenders Register for three years and imposed a string of strict conduct requirements.

Wilson must declare any friendships or relationships and has been banned from unsupervised contact with children unless approved beforehand.

He must only gain employment and live in accommodation approved by social workers.

The sheriff said: “You’ve pled guilty to a serious offence.

“I have an unusual situation I’m faced by.

“It seems to me the maximum non-custodial disposal is appropriate here.

“You should be under no illusions – this is an alternative to custody.”

Mitigation

Defence solicitor Jane Caird said her client had not met the “extremely high test” for trying to withdraw his plea.

She stressed, while he admitted his crimes, he insists they were not sexually motivated but felt he had “no option” but to plead guilty.

“Mr Wilson fully accepts that he has pled guilty to something very serious and that custody is an option.

“You will note his lack of previous convictions and also the terms of both of the reports.

“Mr Wilson does suffer with mental health issues.”

Ms Caird said her client will meet with a consultant clinical psychologist this month and asked for a community disposal.

She said with the help of social workers, Wilson has also gained agency work in a production role.

“Prior to that, he was effectively locking himself way,” she said.

Offending

Fiscal depute Christine Allan previously outlined details of the sickening, scatalogical, abuse, which took place over a period of two-to-three years.

It often involved the sick sailor making his young female victim defecate on the floor or in her underwear.

The girl told her father Wilson touched her on the bottom “a couple of times.”

When cautioned and charged, he replied: “It wasn’t sexually motivated”.

A Royal Navy Spokesperson previously said: “This individual is no longer a serving member of the Royal Navy.

“Therefore, as this is a private matter, it would be inappropriate to comment.”

Last summer, Wilson was fined after causing a car with a mother and daughter inside to flip onto the central reservation of the A90 between Dundee and Aberdeen.

