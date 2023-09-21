Angus submariner banned from child contact for sexual offending

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus submariner banned from child contact for sexual offending

Former Navy man Fraser Wilson stressed the offences he admitted were not sexually motivated but he has been placed on the Register.

By Ross Gardiner
Fraser Wilson was sentenced at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Fraser Wilson was sentenced at Dundee Sheriff Court.

A former Navy communications operator from Montrose who caused a young girl to engage in sordid sexual activity has narrowly avoided imprisonment.

After he was caught, Fraser Wilson told police he lived in a “prison of fear for years” but stressed his conduct was not sexually motivated.

While on a holiday, the girl told her dad creepy Wilson had been carrying out his perverted actions for almost three years.

The Faslane-stationed 40-year-old was snared while he was at sea and arrested once back on dry land.

He admitted causing the girl to engage in sexual activity.

Wilson had initially been scheduled to be sentenced in April after admitting his offending earlier this year.

However, after considering a bid to withdraw his plea and change his lawyer, Wilson was finally sentenced at Dundee Sheriff Court this week.

Strict conduct requirements

Sheriff Paul Brown imposed three years supervision and 300 hours of unpaid work to be done in a year.

The sheriff placed Wilson on the Sex Offenders Register for three years and imposed a string of strict conduct requirements.

Wilson must declare any friendships or relationships and has been banned from unsupervised contact with children unless approved beforehand.

He must only gain employment and live in accommodation approved by social workers.

Fraser Wilson
Fraser Wilson at Dundee Sheriff Court.

The sheriff said: “You’ve pled guilty to a serious offence.

“I have an unusual situation I’m faced by.

“It seems to me the maximum non-custodial disposal is appropriate here.

“You should be under no illusions – this is an alternative to custody.”

Mitigation

Defence solicitor Jane Caird said her client had not met the “extremely high test” for trying to withdraw his plea.

She stressed, while he admitted his crimes, he insists they were not sexually motivated but felt he had “no option” but to plead guilty.

“Mr Wilson fully accepts that he has pled guilty to something very serious and that custody is an option.

“You will note his lack of previous convictions and also the terms of both of the reports.

“Mr Wilson does suffer with mental health issues.”

Dundee Sheriff Court sign
Wilson was sentenced at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

Ms Caird said her client will meet with a consultant clinical psychologist this month and asked for a community disposal.

She said with the help of social workers, Wilson has also gained agency work in a production role.

“Prior to that, he was effectively locking himself way,” she said.

Offending

Fiscal depute Christine Allan previously outlined details of the sickening, scatalogical, abuse, which took place over a period of two-to-three years.

It often involved the sick sailor making his young female victim defecate on the floor or in her underwear.

The girl told her father Wilson touched her on the bottom “a couple of times.”

When cautioned and charged, he replied: “It wasn’t sexually motivated”.

A Royal Navy Spokesperson previously said: “This individual is no longer a serving member of the Royal Navy.

“Therefore, as this is a private matter, it would be inappropriate to comment.”

Last summer, Wilson was fined after causing a car with a mother and daughter inside to flip onto the central reservation of the A90 between Dundee and Aberdeen.

