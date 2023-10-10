Tuesday court round-up — Knife assault between friends

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Tuesday court round-up — Knife assault between friends

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A cocaine-fuelled driver fell asleep at the wheel in Dundee and caused a pile-up of parked vehicles.

Chloe Anderson wasn’t present at Dundee Sheriff Court when her solicitor Jane Caird tendered a plea of guilty on her behalf to a charge of driving dangerously and with metabolite benzoylecgonine in her system (264mics per litre of blood/ 50mics).

Anderson admitted that on November 3 last year, she fell asleep at the wheel and collided with a parked vehicle on Old Glamis Road.

The car she crashed into shunted into the back of another car and that car shunted into another car again.

All vehicles were damaged.

Dundee Sheriff Court

Ms Caird told Sheriff George Way: “She does have mental health issues.

“She is very aware that your lordship will be calling for reports and she requires to attend for her deferred sentence.

Anderson, of Kirkton Place in Forfar, was banned ad interim and will be sentenced on November 13 when reports have been prepared.

Still pals after knife attack

A concerned Dundonian phoned the police when he heard someone shout from a neighbouring property: “Help, he’s trying to stab me.”

Martin Morgan admitted assaulting friend Robert Robertson while in possession of a knife.

Fiscal depute Lora Apostolova told the city’s sheriff court that police had attended after a 999 call from a worried neighbour at Ancrum Drive on May 26 last year.

Officers traced Morgan in the close.

Inside the property, police found a trail of blood and a silver bread knife between a pair of shoes.

His victim was taken to A&E.

Morgan pled guilty to struggling with Mr Robertson to his injury.

Solicitor Scott Norrie explained the duo are still friends.

Sheriff George Way fined Morgan £160, plus a £10 victim surcharge.

He said: “I’m going to just mark this as one of these hard to explain events.”

Alert during Queen’s funeral procession

A speeding driver spooked spectators as they watched the Queen’s procession pass through Tayside, a court has heard.

Thousands lined the A90 to pay tribute to Elizabeth II as her funeral cortege drove between Dundee and Perth on September 11, last year.

Henry Rankin at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: DCT Media

Pensioner Henry Rankin was charged with dangerous driving following an incident on the Glencarse sliproad.

The 73-year-old was originally accused of driving “in an aggressive manner and at excessive speed” towards pedestrians on the pavement, forcing them to take evasive action.

Thousands lined Scotland’s roadsides to watch the funeral procession

However, prosecutors accepted his guilty plea to a much reduced charge of driving his blue Volkswagen Tiguan “at excessive speed for road conditions” when he appeared at Perth Sheriff Court this week.

Read the full story here.

Three-time alcohol limit

A private care company worker has been disqualified after being caught drink driving in north-east Fife.

Sharon Kirk appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court to admit being almost triple the limit – 185mg of alcohol per 100ml of urine / 67mg – on February 16.

Fiscal depute Lora Apostolova explained that police had reason to speak with the 50-year-old while she was in her car stationary on Riverside Road in Wormit.

Riverside Road, Wormit. Image: Google

They detected a smell of alcohol coming from her breath.

Sheriff George Way imposed a 12 month ban and fined Kirk, of Spearshill Road in Tayport, £400, plus a £20 victim surcharge.

Lifelong order for Dundee rapist

A registered sex offender who raped a schoolgirl in Dundee after plying her with drink and drugs has been jailed.

Lee McPherson repeatedly preyed on the 15 year-old girl who was also bombarded with sleazy text messages.

Lee McPherson at Livingston High Court.

The 44-year-old was convicted in October last year after a trial in Livingston of two charges of raping the youngster between November 2018 and January 2019.

The attacks occurred at different addresses in Dundee including in the city’s Caird Park.

Sentencing was adjourned a number of times after judge Lady Haldane called for a full risk assessment to be carried out on McPherson, who had previously breached a sexual harm order.

McPherson went on to finally appear in the dock at the High Court in Glasgow.

Read the full story here.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Reece Fraser at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: DCT Media
Dundee thug bit part of rival's ear off in brutal assault at Pout nightclub
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Dunfermline Sheriff Court exterior Picture shows; Dunfermline Sheriff Court exterior. Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
Teenagers admit breaking Fife schoolboy's nose in brutal assault
Rhys Falconer at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Unpaid work for Angus paedophile who hoarded obscene 'dogs and horses' porn
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Queen cortege road careless driving Picture shows; Henry Rankin. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 09/10/2023
Speeder, 73, spooked spectators as Queen's funeral cortege passed through Perthshire
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Floody Hell
Lee McPherson.
Lifelong restriction order for Dundee rapist who preyed on schoolgirl
Asda in Kirkton.
Would-be mugger dragged woman to ground in carjacking bid outside Dundee supermarket
Stonehaven rail crash recommendations
Families secure £1m damages from Network Rail after Stonehaven tragedy
Martin Greer.
Arbroath thug dodges jail after breaking partner's nose
Cherie Reid's son Aiden died after taking painkillers supplied by Shane Whyte.
Mum of Tayside teen who died hours after being supplied with illicit prescription drugs…