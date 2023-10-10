Tuesday court round-up — Knife assault between friends

A cocaine-fuelled driver fell asleep at the wheel in Dundee and caused a pile-up of parked vehicles.

Chloe Anderson wasn’t present at Dundee Sheriff Court when her solicitor Jane Caird tendered a plea of guilty on her behalf to a charge of driving dangerously and with metabolite benzoylecgonine in her system (264mics per litre of blood/ 50mics).

Anderson admitted that on November 3 last year, she fell asleep at the wheel and collided with a parked vehicle on Old Glamis Road.

The car she crashed into shunted into the back of another car and that car shunted into another car again.

All vehicles were damaged.

Ms Caird told Sheriff George Way: “She does have mental health issues.

“She is very aware that your lordship will be calling for reports and she requires to attend for her deferred sentence.

Anderson, of Kirkton Place in Forfar, was banned ad interim and will be sentenced on November 13 when reports have been prepared.

Still pals after knife attack

A concerned Dundonian phoned the police when he heard someone shout from a neighbouring property: “Help, he’s trying to stab me.”

Martin Morgan admitted assaulting friend Robert Robertson while in possession of a knife.

Fiscal depute Lora Apostolova told the city’s sheriff court that police had attended after a 999 call from a worried neighbour at Ancrum Drive on May 26 last year.

Officers traced Morgan in the close.

Inside the property, police found a trail of blood and a silver bread knife between a pair of shoes.

His victim was taken to A&E.

Morgan pled guilty to struggling with Mr Robertson to his injury.

Solicitor Scott Norrie explained the duo are still friends.

Sheriff George Way fined Morgan £160, plus a £10 victim surcharge.

He said: “I’m going to just mark this as one of these hard to explain events.”

Alert during Queen’s funeral procession

A speeding driver spooked spectators as they watched the Queen’s procession pass through Tayside, a court has heard.

Thousands lined the A90 to pay tribute to Elizabeth II as her funeral cortege drove between Dundee and Perth on September 11, last year.

Pensioner Henry Rankin was charged with dangerous driving following an incident on the Glencarse sliproad.

The 73-year-old was originally accused of driving “in an aggressive manner and at excessive speed” towards pedestrians on the pavement, forcing them to take evasive action.

However, prosecutors accepted his guilty plea to a much reduced charge of driving his blue Volkswagen Tiguan “at excessive speed for road conditions” when he appeared at Perth Sheriff Court this week.

Three-time alcohol limit

A private care company worker has been disqualified after being caught drink driving in north-east Fife.

Sharon Kirk appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court to admit being almost triple the limit – 185mg of alcohol per 100ml of urine / 67mg – on February 16.

Fiscal depute Lora Apostolova explained that police had reason to speak with the 50-year-old while she was in her car stationary on Riverside Road in Wormit.

They detected a smell of alcohol coming from her breath.

Sheriff George Way imposed a 12 month ban and fined Kirk, of Spearshill Road in Tayport, £400, plus a £20 victim surcharge.

Lifelong order for Dundee rapist

A registered sex offender who raped a schoolgirl in Dundee after plying her with drink and drugs has been jailed.

Lee McPherson repeatedly preyed on the 15 year-old girl who was also bombarded with sleazy text messages.

The 44-year-old was convicted in October last year after a trial in Livingston of two charges of raping the youngster between November 2018 and January 2019.

The attacks occurred at different addresses in Dundee including in the city’s Caird Park.

Sentencing was adjourned a number of times after judge Lady Haldane called for a full risk assessment to be carried out on McPherson, who had previously breached a sexual harm order.

McPherson went on to finally appear in the dock at the High Court in Glasgow.

