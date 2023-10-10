New St Johnstone book set to rank ’30 best matches in Saints’ history’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New St Johnstone book set to rank ’30 best matches in Saints’ history’

'Matches in Dispatches' by Alastair Blair and Brian Doyle is on its way.

By Sean Hamilton
Shaun Rooney relishing St Johnstone's Scottish Cup win in 2021. Image: SNS
A new book is set to spark debate amongst St Johnstone fans by ranking the club’s “30 best matches”.

Currently set for release in time for Christmas, “Matches in Dispatches”, Alastair Blair and Brian Doyle, will seek to rate the greatest games in the Perth club’s history, while also marking a selection of “milestone” and “significant” clashes.

The book is based on contemporary news reports of said matches along with memories from players and fans.

Author, Alastair Blair, accepts the ranking of the games in question – by himself and fellow writer Doyle – is likely to trigger discussion and disagreement amongst supporters.

But he insists the book will have plenty more to offer fans.

“The book is in three parts,” he told Saints’ website. “With the first section covering all the important milestones, such as the first ever game, the first local cup win, the first national cup win, the last and first games at the Recreation Grounds, Muirton and McDiarmid Park.

“In total, there are 30 games featured, before part two examines what we’re calling the most significant games.

“These may not necessarily have been fantastic matches, but they were all, for a variety of different reasons, interesting or in some way important in determining the future of St Johnstone at different times throughout the ages.

“Finally, we have ranked what we believe are the 30 best matches in Saints’ history.

Author Alastair Blair at McDiarmid Park. Image: Horsecross Arts

“While we’re pretty sure no-one will agree entirely with our choices for each position in this pantheon of greatness, we do hope that our list will provoke a lot of debate and friendly comment about which matches are included.

“While many of our selections will come as no surprise (for example, there are a few games against Dundee and the Old Firm that feature), we have deliberately chosen games from every period in Saints’ history in order to demonstrate that great performances and results are not just those within living memory.”

Blair and Doyle have previously collaborated on Saints’ official history book “Bristling with Possibilities”, which was updated and re-titled “Manifest Destiny” following the club’s first Scottish Cup success.

More recently they worked together to release “Hagiography: The Great Saints“, which ranked the 50 greatest Perth players and 10 top managers and club officials.

