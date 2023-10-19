Thursday court round-up — Dealer’s chance and 999 abuse

A Dundee drug dealer has been given ” a chance” by a sheriff after admitting peddling cocaine and heroin from his city flat.

Darren Howey appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court after admitting being concerned in the supply of both Class A drugs on April 3 this year.

The 28-year-old, of Abbotsford Place, was placed on supervision for 18 months.

Sheriff George Way said: “Mr Howey knows perfectly well in the circumstances he would normally face a custodial sentence, however I have read everything in the report and there is much that is pro social in his background so will give him a chance.

“The report says they can work with him and give him access to mental health services.

“On this occasion I’m going to impose a CPO with supervision of 18 months.”

Addressing Howey directly, the sheriff said: “Understand this is a chance.

“If you do not comply, if you get into bother and this order is breached, you understand all sentencing powers come back”.

The sheriff said if he does not take his chance he will “just be another drugs offender and will face custody”.

Woman on Register

A 58-year-old Leven woman has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register. The move was made after Wilma Thomson admitted sending a picture of a partially naked man to his grandmother.

Drugs petition

Erseld Rama, 25, of no fixed abode, appeared in private at Dundee Sheriff Court.

He is charged with producing and being concerned in the supply of cannabis at an address in rural Angus.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody pending a further court appearance.

999 abuse

A Fife man referred to emergency call handlers as “a***holes” and “c***s” as he repeatedly called 999 without a legitimate need.

James Whitelaw, 49, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to admit a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on the evening of September 22 this year.

A prosecutor told the court intoxicated Whitelaw, of Chapel Street, High Valleyfield, called 999 from his home about 8.20pm to raise concerns about a family member and officers then traced her safe and well.

The fiscal depute said Whitelaw was advised of this but “continued to call 999 a further seven times”.

During these calls Whitelaw was told by call handlers they had dealt with his initial inquiry but he continued calling 999.

The fiscal continued: “He has become abusive to call handlers, raising his voice and calling them a***holes and c***s and telling them to f**k off, saying ‘it’s none of your business’ in relation to questions the call handlers were asking.”

Whitelaw also stated he was going to take his own life if police did not help him.

Police attended his home around about two and half hours after his first call and Whitelaw said the threat to kill himself was made out of frustration.

He was warned about the improper use of the number and that he would be arrested if it continued.

The fiscal added: “Within ten minutes of officers leaving… the accused called 999 a further twice”.

He was arrested.

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon adjourned sentencing to November 15 to obtain background reports.

Whitelaw pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by repeatedly contacting emergency services without a legitimate need to do so, shouting, swearing and uttering abusive remarks to emergency call handlers, and failing to desist in making those calls after warning by police officers.

Phone fine

A motorist has been fined for holding up a mobile phone while driving past a crash scene on a Fife dual carriageway. Harris Haleef, 23, of Kirkcaldy, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to plead guilty to a careless driving charge.

Supervision sentence

A Forfar woman guilty of a series of assaults on three young children was placed on supervision for a year and given 100 hours of unpaid work.

Khali Brannan was referred to the Glenisla Project for supervision after being convicted following a two day trial at Forfar Sheriff Court.

The 32-year-old’s assaults happened between January 2013 and August 2020.

Brannan, of Lordburn Place, Forfar, was found guilty after a trial.

Co-accused Ian Rusk walked free from court after allegations against him were found not proven.

