Guardbridge death: Man in court accused of murder

John Farquhar has been accused of murdering Garry Thomson.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Garry Thomson was found in a property in Guardbridge last week.
A man has appeared in court accused of murdering a 60-year-old in Guardbridge last week.

Garry Thomson died at a property on Gairbrig Crescent in the Fife town on Wednesday.

On Monday, John Farquhar, 57, appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court on a petition accused of murder and theft.

Farquhar, of Kirkcaldy, made no plea and the case as continued for further examination.

He was remanded in custody and is expected to appear back in court next week.

Local family man

Local family man Mr Thomson, was discovered in the property in Guardbridge, near St Andrews, on the evening of October 18.

Detective Sergeant Kevin Petrie of Police Scotland said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Mr Thomson at this difficult time, and we ask that their privacy is respected.”

Friends and family have taken to social media to pay tribute to him.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

