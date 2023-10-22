Man, 60, named after death at Guardbridge house

A man who died at a house in Guardbridge has been named.

Garry Thomson, 60, died following an incident at a property on Gairbrig Crescent in the Fife town on Wednesday.

Mr Thomson was said to be from the local area and police say his family are aware.

A 57-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death.

He is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.

Detective Sergeant Kevin Petrie said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Mr Thomson at this difficult time, and we ask that their privacy is respected.”