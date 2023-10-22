Fife Man, 60, named after death at Guardbridge house Police were called to Gairbrig Crescent in the Fife town on Wednesday. By Bryan Copland October 22 2023, 3.12pm Share Man, 60, named after death at Guardbridge house Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4790397/guardbridge-death-garry-thomson/ Copy Link Garry Thomson, who died at a house in Guardbridge. Image: Police Scotland/Steve Brown/DC Thomson A man who died at a house in Guardbridge has been named. Garry Thomson, 60, died following an incident at a property on Gairbrig Crescent in the Fife town on Wednesday. Mr Thomson was said to be from the local area and police say his family are aware. A 57-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death. He is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday. Detective Sergeant Kevin Petrie said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Mr Thomson at this difficult time, and we ask that their privacy is respected.”