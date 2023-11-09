Thursday court round-up — Hiding in a Travelodge and £6k payback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Thursday court round-up — Hiding in a Travelodge and £6k payback

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A benefits cheat has been ordered to pay back more than £6,000 to which he was not entitled.

Ian Black, 66, had originally pled guilty at Perth Sheriff Court to unlawfully claiming more than £12,000 between November 10 2015 and January 31 2022.

After being allowed to instruct a lawyer – having originally represented himself – he withdrew his original plea and submitted an alternate guilty admission for the lower sum.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC ordered Black, of Ballantine Place, Perth, to pay back £6,400 and placed him on a 12-month restriction of liberty order.

‘Loved it’

A Perth woman kicked two police officers below the belt during a violent, drunken struggle. Isabella McPhee, 44, told arresting officers “she loved it” after screaming homophobic remarks at them in an incident on Crieff Road.

Isabella McPhee
Isabella McPhee. Image: Facebook.

Found 500 miles away

A Kent paedophile travelled to Dundee and bought a mobile phone, in defiance of a sexual harm order.

Andrew Scoffield, 51, left his home in Maidstone, Kent and was found holed up in Travelodge on Strathmore Avenue, 500 miles away.

He had purchased a mobile phone without telling his supervising officer – a clear breach of the sexual harm prevention order placed on him by an English court.

He had left a note for his wife telling her he was leaving and she contacted police.

Scoffield – deemed a medium-risk offender – had also been given a suspended 12-month sentence after being convicted of engaging in sexual communications with a child.

Travelodge, Dundee
Scoffield was found in the Travelodge, Strathmore Avenue, Dundee.

Defence solicitor Anika Jethwa, in mitigation, said: “He has got a job now.

“He has registered with police in Dundee.

“He left a note for his wife – she told police he had left.

“He tells me he tried to send an email to his supervising officer, but they never got it.

“He accepts he should have contacted police.

“He is in a new relationship and has accommodation in Dundee.”

Scoffield, of Court Street, Dundee, admitted purchasing a mobile phone and failing to notify police he had changed address between February 7 and 9 2023.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown deferred sentence until December 7 for background reports.

Benefit Dundee

A violent career criminal who has committed more than 120 offences has been placed under supervision after a sheriff said his freedom could “benefit Dundee”. Alan Rachwal was told he was being given a chance after committing several crimes while under supervision.

Alan Rachwal
Alan Rachwal.

Abused police after self-reporting

A Dunfermline woman who assaulted and made appalling comments to police officers has been jailed.

Michelle Bruce, 26 pled guilty to repeatedly kicking one constable on the body and spitting on him and another constable, at the city’s Bleachfield Court on July 4 this year.

She also admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing and repeatedly making offensive remarks and threats of violence to officers and spitting in a police cell.

Her verbal abuse was aggravated by prejudice relating to disability and sexual orientation and was racially aggravated.

Prosecutor Brogan Moffat told the court it was about 12:20am when Bruce herself contacted police to report she had pushed someone.

When two officers arrived she told them she had been drinking heavily and ran off, then turned to say “come on, then” when they stopped her.

While being escorted off the road she lashed out and kicked one officer to his upper left leg and spat on his body.

She kicked him again in the shin after being arrested.

Kirkcaldy police station
Bruce abused police at Kirkcaldy police station.

At Kirkcaldy police station she told another officer to “go back to Dunfermline, you lesbian b***ard,” that “she looks like a d*ke” and would “punch her c**t in”.

Ms Moffat said Bruce then claimed she would “get away with it and play the system and get the charges dropped”.

Bruce referred to the officer she had earlier kicked as a “f***ing m**go” and alleged he had raped her.

She told another officer he was a “p*ki b***ard” and to “f**k off”.

Defence lawyer Alexander Flett said Bruce, of Bleachfield Court, was unhappy in supported accommodation and issues with her and carers were the background to the case.

“She had consumed far too much alcohol and behaved in the manner as described.”

Sheriff Neil Bowie told Bruce said: “I accept you have shown genuine remorse and indicated a wish to take responsibility and that’s to your credit…so the sentenced is substantially lower.

Bruce was sentenced to a total of 186 days in prison.

Murder trial

A neighbour of alleged murder victim Ean Coutts watched a workman loading his wheelie bin into a parked car and joked to his wife he hoped Mr Coutts was not inside. Kevin O’Donoghue told police he looked out a window of his Kinglassie home to see a tradesman “struggling” to get the grey waste paper bin into the back of a Volkswagen Golf. David Barnes, 33, is on trial accused of murder.

Ean Coutts
Ean Coutts’ went missing from his home in Kinglassie.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Forensics teams have completed the search of Ean Coutt's Kinglassie home.
Neighbour of ‘murdered’ Fife man joked worker had body in wheelie bin
Alan Rachwal.
Violent career criminal with 124 convictions freed as it might 'benefit Dundee'
A taser that has been deployed.
Perth man yelled 'do you know who my family are' as he tried to…
Joanna Ross leaves Perth Sheriff Court.
Hotel worker avoids driving ban despite clocking 108mph on notorious A9
Ronald Saunders on a previous court appearance.
Dundee driver gets ANOTHER life ban for lying to police - his 27th motoring…
Isabella McPhee. Image: Facebook.
Perth grandmother kicked police in groin and told them she 'loved it'
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Pranged scheme runaround and begging for prison
Ean Coutts remains were found in Glenrothes.
Skeleton found by explorer at Fife industrial estate, murder trial told
Colin Fowler faces a second prison sentence for child abuse.
Former Fife police officer faces second jail term for historic abuse of air cadet
Sean McPhee.
Revenge Montrose machete attack left victim with fractured skull