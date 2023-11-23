‘Gentleman’ St Andrews jewel heist planner died in prison shower, inquiry told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Gentleman’ St Andrews jewel heist planner died in prison shower, inquiry told

Paul Hogwood, who was part of a group that targeted an exclusive St Andrews store, did not realise he had pneumonia.

By Tim Bugler, Central Scotland News
'Gentleman' Paul Hogwood died in Perth Prison.
A “gentleman” member of a gang that plotted an elaborate jewel heist at a St Andrews golf resort collapsed in a prison shower after failing to realise he was dying from pneumonia and diabetes, a Fatal Accident Inquiry heard.

Paul Hogwood, 60, was part of a group that targeted the Mappin & Webb shop at St Andrews’ Old Course Hotel in 2015.

He was laughing and joking with another lag in Perth Prison only minutes before he suffered a terminal cardiac arrest, the probe was told.

Death was due to a build up of acid in Hogwood’s blood – known as diabetic ketoacidosis – connected to his pneumonia and “poorly controlled” type 1 diabetes.

The inquiry, at Falkirk Sheriff Court, heard Hogwood, from London, had been diagnosed with diabetes at the age of 22 and carried out his own blood-sugar monitoring and insulin administration.

However, his medical notes showed “a recorded pattern non-engagement with health services while in prison”.

St Andrews heist

In 2016, Hogwood and six other gang members were jailed for a total of 47 years for plotting the Old Course heist.

Hogwood, described at the High Court in Paisley as “a career criminal”, was handed the longest stretch – 10 years.

Judge John Morris KC heard they had bought weapons, carried out a reconnoitre of the Mappin & Webb shop and stole two fast Italian scooters to use as getaway vehicles.

However police moved in to make arrests shortly before the crime could take place.

The gang, clockwise from top left: Paul Hogwood, Peter Attwood, Thomas Slayford, Louie Attwood, Kai McGinley and Benson Aluko. Image: Police Scotland.

Police Scotland said at the time the men were all part of a gang the Metropolitan Police Flying Squad believed were responsible for a series of smash-and-grab robberies in London.

Detectives from the Met liaised with their counterparts in Scotland after establishing the men planned to travel north and commit a similar crime.

The group were monitored in a “major surveillance operation” from the moment they entered Scotland, police said.

Collapsed in showers

Hogwood had been sick the evening before his death at mealtime on January 15 2021, the inquiry was told.

Prison warder Ross Milne, 50, offered to call a nurse but Hogwood declined.

Mr Milne said the prisoner had been “clear, concise” and was neither slurred nor drowsy, so he moved on.

He saw Hogwood several more times that day and each time he said he was feeling and better – and he looked better – every time.

perth prison sign
Hogwood collapsed in the shower at Perth Prison..

But that evening as staff were putting out the evening meal, a passman told him there was something happening in the showers and he found Hogwood “flat on the ground and trying to get up”.

He radioed for help and nurses arrived quickly.

He said: “The next thing there was a shout for a blue light ambulance and the nurses were doing CPR.

“It became apparent after that that Paul had passed.”

He said he was “shocked” but when, earlier in the day, Hogwood had kept refusing medical attention he had “respected his wishes”.

‘Gentleman’

Mr Milne, a residential officer, added: “Paul was a great prisoner.

“He was a gentleman.

“I wish I’d had a whole landing of people like Paul as it would have made my day a lot better.

“He just seemed to be a genuinely nice guy.”

‘Too late to save prisoner’

Consultant physician Dr Ken Darzy said poorly-controlled diabetes was one of the most common causes of community-acquired pneumonia of the type Hogwood had, in his case complicated by diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA).

He described Hogwood as having been in otherwise good physical condition and agreed this may have contributed to him feeling he could “power through” his sickness.

Dr Darzy said: “Maybe he did not appreciate how ill he was until he collapsed.

“It was too late to prevent his death once he had collapsed in the shower.”

Hogwood’s wife, Mrs Karen Hogwood, who watched evidence via a video link, said: “I want justice for my husband, that’s all.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead will give his determination at a later date.

