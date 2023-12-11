Perth sex attacker ‘misinterpreted’ banter with church-goer victim, court told

A pensioner who repeatedly sexually assaulted a woman at a Salvation Army church centre “misinterpreted” their workplace banter, a court has heard.

Gordon Anderson forced himself upon his victim while employed as a cleaner at the church’s base in Perth city centre.

The 70-year-old first offender admitted groping and kissing the woman multiple times over a nine-month period at the South Street place of worship.

Perth Sheriff Court heard the woman – who cannot be named – initially dismissed his conduct as a joke but took things more seriously as the abuse continued.

Overstepped the mark

Anderson returned to the dock for sentencing this week, having previously admitted sexually assaulting his victim at various times between September 1 2021 and June 30 2022.

He was ordered to carry out unpaid work and placed on the Sex Offenders Register for five years.

Court papers state he repeatedly attempted to kiss the woman, repeatedly kissed her on the mouth and head, touched her buttocks and breasts over her clothes and bit her finger.

Solicitor Linda Clark, defending, said: “There had been some chat and banter between my client and the complainer.

“He may have misinterpreted the situation and he overstepped the mark.”

The solicitor added: “He is not deemed to be a risk and he is unlikely to come before the court again.”

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC told Anderson: “I note that you have no previous convictions and that you have struggled to make sense of your own behaviour.

“You are at a low risk of reoffending and a custodial sentence would have significant implications on your tenancy.”

Anderson was ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work within six months.

Groped victim’s breasts

The court previously heard Anderson’s victim had been known to him for years.

She had attended at the church centre frequently and had also worked there as a volunteer.

The court heard Anderson hugged her and on several occasions touched her buttocks over her clothes.

Once, when they were standing outside having a cigarette, Anderson grabbed her breasts over her T-Shirt.

He told her: “That’s the perfect height for me.”

A Salvation Army employee later contacted police after being made aware of Anderson’s conduct.

