Wednesday court round-up — Taser and two air rifles

A Methil man has admitted producing and dealing cannabis and being in possession of a Taser and two air rifles.

Scott Hall, 25, of Birch Grove, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to plead guilty to being concerned in the supplying and producing the class B drug at his home address, between August 29 and October 29 2020.

Between October 8 and 29 of that year, he possessed a Taser, a prohibited weapon, contrary to the Firearms Act 1968.

He also two air rifles in his possession without holding an air weapons certificate on October 29 2020 at his home.

Sheriff Steven Borthwick adjourned sentencing until January 22 to obtain background reports.

Stole thousands from father

A Dundee man has been branded a “scumbag” by family members after stealing thousands from his own father. James Crossan admitted embezzling £46,000 from his late father’s bank account after he was granted power of attorney in 2015.

Convicted of three charges

A Dunfermline man has been found guilty of having sex with and buying alcohol for an underage girl during a period spanning almost a year.

Bradley Young was nearly 18 when he began engaging in sexual activity with his then-14-year-old victim.

Young, now 22, of Arthur Street, had denied the offending but was convicted by a jury of three charges following a trial at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

He was found guilty by majority verdict of having intercourse and engaging in sexual activity with an older child on various occasions when he was over 16, between February 1 2019 and January 12 2020.

Young was also convicted unanimously of buying alcohol for the girl, as well as a number of other under-18s, on various occasions.

The offending on both charges took place at various addresses in Dunfermline and in the area surrounding Townhill Loch.

In a taped joint investigative interview with police and social work, the girl said “most of the time” she would drink alcohol before having sex with Young and he would buy vodka or cans of caffeinated alcohol drink, Dragon Soop.

In a later interview in a closed courtroom, giving evidence on commission, the young woman said: “I was drunk every time I basically had sex with him”.

Young was also convicted by majority of communicating indecently with an older child by sending the girl messages containing sexual comments, making sexual comments to her and compelling her to send naked images of herself to him on social media.

Sheriff Charles Macnair deferred sentencing until January 18 to obtain background reports and Young was given bail.

Young was placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

Banker’s shocking stash

A Dundee pensioner who worked for years at the World Bank had “some of the worst” child sexual abuse images shocked police had ever recovered. David Michael Todd, 75, was found with thousands of depraved photographs after police received a tip-off they were being downloaded at his home in Mill O’ Mains.

Illicit SIM

A Perth prisoner jailed for a botched murder bid will not be punished further after he was caught with an illicit SIM card behind bars.

Reece Govan was sentenced to eight years for his role in the shooting of a dog walker in Cumbernauld.

Stirling High Court heard how innocent bystander Michelle Butler was caught in a crossfire and her pet Henry was struck by 25 pellets and killed.

Govan appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted possessing a SIM card on May 3.

Fiscal depute Stephanie Hendry said prison officers had gone to his cell for an unrelated matter.

Govan, 27, was asked to stand in the hallway.

“As he was moved, an illicit SIM card fell to the ground and was recovered.”

The court heard the device was handed to Govan shortly before guards attended at his cell.

He has since been moved to HMP Kilmarnock.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC imposed a concurrent sentence of 163 days.

