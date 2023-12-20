Dunfermline CEO spells out January transfer window plans and reveals what remains of signing budget

David Cook has promised Dunfermline Athletic will be ‘on the front foot’ as they bid to strengthen their squad during the transfer window.

But the East End Park CEO and chairman is convinced there is no need for a major signing spree in January.

The Pars currently sit fourth in the Championship after an inconsistent start to the campaign characterised by unfortunate injuries to key personnel.

Cook is optimistic the continuing return of players from lay-offs will instantly improve James McPake’s options without the need for fresh faces.

And, although there is still room in the Fifers’ budget for new recruits, Cook is not expecting a busy month.

He said: “Our objective, as always, is to try to finish a transfer window better than when we start it.

“So, we’re always assessing the market to see if there are players available or changes that might happen in the squad we have to prepare for.

“We’ve always got to be on the front foot when it comes to that preparation.

“The injuries clearing up will hopefully allow us to have a squad of players to pick from, which James has been deprived of so far.

Cook: ‘Squad is a very competitive one’

“If, hopefully, we can get clear of injuries then James will have a fuller squad to pick from.

“And I think that squad is a very competitive one in the Championship.

“Yes, we’ll always look at players being available and if they can come in at a price point we can afford.

“We’ll look and see if there are ways we can strengthen.

“I wouldn’t expect us to sign four or five, that’s for sure, but we’ll definitely look to see what availability there is.”

Dunfermline signed eight players in the summer, three of whom – Kane Ritchie-Hosler, Ewan Otoo and Sam Fisher – had been on loan at the club last season.

They were joined by forwards Michael O’Halloran and Alex Jakubiak on permanent contracts and Ben Summers, Owen Moffat and Harry Sharp on loan deals.

Cook claims there remains some wriggle room in the budget set aside for McPake.

But he has also not ruled out some of the Pars players attracting interest from possible suitors.

Asked if there was money available for signings, he added: “There’s a little bit, but it’s about finding the right options.

‘There might be interest in our players’

“With transfer windows as well, we can’t foresee what might happen.

“There might be interest in some of our players, for example.

“And then we’d have to react to some of those situations.

“As it stands, I would say, absolutely, we will look at whether there are options there to strengthen the squad.

“But I think we feel like we’ve got the nucleus of the squad that will take us through to the summer.”