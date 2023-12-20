Dunfermline CEO spells out January transfer window plans and reveals what remains of signing budget

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline CEO spells out January transfer window plans and reveals what remains of signing budget

David Cook insists the Pars already have the 'nucleus' of a competitive squad for the Championship.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic manager James McPake. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group
Dunfermline Athletic manager James McPake will have the chance to improve his squad in the January transfer window. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group

David Cook has promised Dunfermline Athletic will be ‘on the front foot’ as they bid to strengthen their squad during the transfer window.

But the East End Park CEO and chairman is convinced there is no need for a major signing spree in January.

The Pars currently sit fourth in the Championship after an inconsistent start to the campaign characterised by unfortunate injuries to key personnel.

Cook is optimistic the continuing return of players from lay-offs will instantly improve James McPake’s options without the need for fresh faces.

James McPake with assistant manager Dave Mackay. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group.
James McPake with assistant manager Dave Mackay. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group.

And, although there is still room in the Fifers’ budget for new recruits, Cook is not expecting a busy month.

He said: “Our objective, as always, is to try to finish a transfer window better than when we start it.

“So, we’re always assessing the market to see if there are players available or changes that might happen in the squad we have to prepare for.

“We’ve always got to be on the front foot when it comes to that preparation.

“The injuries clearing up will hopefully allow us to have a squad of players to pick from, which James has been deprived of so far.

Cook: ‘Squad is a very competitive one’

“If, hopefully, we can get clear of injuries then James will have a fuller squad to pick from.

“And I think that squad is a very competitive one in the Championship.

“Yes, we’ll always look at players being available and if they can come in at a price point we can afford.

“We’ll look and see if there are ways we can strengthen.

“I wouldn’t expect us to sign four or five, that’s for sure, but we’ll definitely look to see what availability there is.”

Ewan Otoo in action for Dunfermline Athletic against Airdrie. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
Ewan Otoo has been a successful signing for Dunfermline Athletic. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Dunfermline signed eight players in the summer, three of whom – Kane Ritchie-Hosler, Ewan Otoo and Sam Fisher – had been on loan at the club last season.

They were joined by forwards Michael O’Halloran and Alex Jakubiak on permanent contracts and Ben Summers, Owen Moffat and Harry Sharp on loan deals.

Cook claims there remains some wriggle room in the budget set aside for McPake.

But he has also not ruled out some of the Pars players attracting interest from possible suitors.

Asked if there was money available for signings, he added: “There’s a little bit, but it’s about finding the right options.

‘There might be interest in our players’

“With transfer windows as well, we can’t foresee what might happen.

“There might be interest in some of our players, for example.

“And then we’d have to react to some of those situations.

“As it stands, I would say, absolutely, we will look at whether there are options there to strengthen the squad.

“But I think we feel like we’ve got the nucleus of the squad that will take us through to the summer.”

