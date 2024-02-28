Wednesday court round-up — Register for single image and river throw threat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wednesday court round-up — Register for single image and river throw threat

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
A Monifieth man has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register after being caught with an indecent image of a child.

Jack Youngs appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to admit possessing the single image between August and October of 2022.

The 20-year-old, of Green Lane, was placed on the Register and sentencing was deferred until April 11 for reports.

Taxi terror

A pair of taxi drivers have been banned from driving after travelling at high speeds, side-by-side-across the Tay Road Bridge. Thomas Naismith and Mohammed Iqbal had i initially been accused of racing across the span towards Dundee, before Naismith lost control and crashed into a barrier on the Perth off-slip.

Mohammed Iqbal (left) and Thomas Naismith (right)
Mohammed Iqbal (left) and Thomas Naismith (right) leave Dundee Sheriff Court.

River throw threat

An Angus domestic offender who threatened to throw his partner in a river has avoided jail after a court heard there’s been “a fair bit of water under the bridge” since the offence.

Previously at Forfar Sheriff Court, Callum Milne, 30, of Annat Road, Montrose, admitted a six-month campaign of abuse towards his partner.

He admitted abusing the woman between Christmas Day 2021 and May 18 2022 at various locations in Brechin.

He acted in a threatening manner, called the woman insulting and derogatory names and stated he would refuse to let her leave the property they were in.

Milne injured the woman by striking her with a backpack and blamed her for his poor attendance at work.

He also threatened to smash a slate over her head and to throw her in a river.

At a sentencing hearing, solicitor Nick Markowski said: “The parties have reconciled. They live as a family.

“There’s been a fair bit of water under the bridge since these offences.”

Sheriff Garry Sutherland imposed two years of supervision and ordered Milne to complete the Fergus Programme, aimed at rehabilitating domestic offenders.

The sentence was imposed as a direct alternative to custody.

Financial gymnastics

A Tayside gymnastics club treasurer admitted embezzling more than £30,000 from the group to fund a gambling habit. Mhairi Ovenstone, 48, made thousands of pounds worth of transfers from Pegasus Gymnastics Club in Newport to her own bank accounts.

Mhairi Ovenstone covered her head as she left court.

Non-harassment breach

An abusive ex-boyfriend broke a strict court order banning him from contacting his former partner when he emailed her and told her: “Don’t ever contact me.”

Grant Stainer was issued with a non-harassment order last month after a court heard how he phoned his ex 326 times as he battered and booted her front door in the middle of the night.

The window fitter left more than 150 voicemail messages, ranging from horrific threats to explicit pornographic innuendos and insults.

Stainer, 51, of Moulin Crescent, Perth, returned to the dock after a night in the cells and admitted breaching the 12-month order on Sunday.

Grant Stainer
Grant Stainer.

His solicitor Linda Clark said: “This was in essence an email from the accused, telling her ‘don’t ever contact me again’.”

Stainer wrote: “You’ve taken me for a ride and I’ve had enough.”

Ms Clark said her client had made several complaints to Police Scotland about unwanted contact.

Sheriff Alison McKay told Stainer: “It seems that this was an error on your part but it is quite a serious breach given I had only just imposed the order.”

Stainer, of Moulin Crescent, will be sentenced next month.

‘Nasty spider’ appeals

A paedophile who once appeared on the BBC quiz University Challenge has asked appeals court judges to overturn his conviction for preying on young girls. Former St Andrews student Andrew Newton, 31, was branded a “nasty perverted little spider” by a sheriff after he was convicted of sending indecent messages to girls as young as 12 and attempting to persuade them to meet him for sex.

Andrew Newton represented himself at the Court of Criminal Appeal in Edinburgh.
Andrew Newton represented himself at the Court of Criminal Appeal in Edinburgh. Image YouTube / Matt Donnelly

​Racist spitter

A woman spat in the face of a police officer after being arrested for making vile racist remarks in Dundee.

Alannah Morgan, 52, made a series of racially offensive slurs to the women on the city’s Hawkhill.

Prosecutor Lana Norrie described how the women were walking when they were approached by Morgan.

“They initially could not hear what the accused was saying.

“The accused began saying ‘chinky’, ‘no immigrants’, ‘you don’t belong here’, ‘go back to your own country’ and ‘speak English’.

“The witnesses contacted the police.”

After being traced a month later and taken to police headquarters, Morgan became aggressive and spat on the left cheek of an officer.

Alannah Morgan
Alannah Morgan after a previous court appearance.

Morgan, of Bonnethill Court, admitted charges of making racially offensive remarks and spitting on November 6 and December 11 2022 respectively.

Solicitor Billy Watt said his client had been making progress in the community after moving from an address where she had been subjected to abuse.

Mr Watt said: “In 2022, Alannah Morgan was suffering from poor mental health and having a lot of difficulties.

“There’s certainly been a sea change to that behaviour.

“She has been abused in the local community and moved to a new property and there seems to have been a marked improvement in her conduct.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael told Morgan: “These are two serious charges. Normally – especially the assault on the police officer – would earn a prison sentence.

“However, clearly you were suffering from some kind of psychological situation.”

As an alternative to custody, Morgan was ordered to perform 120 hours of unpaid work, consecutive to a recently-imposed unpaid work order of 100 hours.

