Pair accused of tying shop worker’s hands and injuring him with drill in Dunfermline Co-op ‘robbery’

Two men have appeared in court accused of tying up a shop worker and injuring him with a drill during an alleged robbery at a Dunfermline Co-op.

Jack Bonner, 25, and Richard Grant, 37, appeared in private at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Monday to face the assault and robbery charge.

It is said to have taken place at the Co-op store on Shamrock Street, just off Townhill Road, on Saturday.

Bonner, of Dunfermline, and Grant, of Falkirk, are accused of assaulting a shop worker at the Co-op store by brandishing a knife, forcing him to the ground and tying his hands behind his back.

It is said they placed a drill on his back before turning it on and injuring him.

They are charged with robbing him of alcohol, vapes and £2,500.

They made no plea when they appeared in court.

Both men were committed for further examination and remanded in custody.

Similar allegations elsewhere

Police said earlier they were called to the shop at around 11.40am on Saturday following a report of an armed robbery at the premises.

Locals described seeing police with weapons in the area and dogs being used for searches.

It is one of two similar alleged incidents to have taken place within Dunfermline in two days.

A 36-year-old man has already appeared in court accused of an attempted robbery with an imitation firearm at a Post Office within a Nisa shop in Abbeyview last Thursday afternoon.

On Friday, locals in Abbeyview were seen praising one man who works at the shop for intervening during the incident as he arrived to start his shift.

