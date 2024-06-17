Pair accused of tying shop worker’s hands and injuring him with drill in Dunfermline Co-op ‘robbery’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pair accused of tying shop worker’s hands and injuring him with drill in Dunfermline Co-op ‘robbery’

Jack Bonner, 25, and Richard Grant, 37, appeared in private at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Monday to face the assault and robbery charge.

By Jamie McKenzie
police incident Dunfermline
Police at the scene on Saturday. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services

Two men have appeared in court accused of tying up a shop worker and injuring him with a drill during an alleged robbery at a Dunfermline Co-op.

Jack Bonner, 25, and Richard Grant, 37, appeared in private at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Monday to face the assault and robbery charge.

It is said to have taken place at the Co-op store on Shamrock Street, just off Townhill Road, on Saturday.

Bonner, of Dunfermline, and Grant, of Falkirk, are accused of assaulting a shop worker at the Co-op store by brandishing a knife, forcing him to the ground and tying his hands behind his back.

It is said they placed a drill on his back before turning it on and injuring him.

They are charged with robbing him of alcohol, vapes and £2,500.

They made no plea when they appeared in court.

Both men were committed for further examination and remanded in custody.

Similar allegations elsewhere

Police said earlier they were called to the shop at around 11.40am on Saturday following a report of an armed robbery at the premises.

Locals described seeing police with weapons in the area and dogs being used for searches.

It is one of two similar alleged incidents to have taken place within Dunfermline in two days.

A 36-year-old man has already appeared in court accused of an attempted robbery with an imitation firearm at a Post Office within a Nisa shop in Abbeyview last Thursday afternoon.

On Friday, locals in Abbeyview were seen praising one man who works at the shop for intervening during the incident as he arrived to start his shift.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

