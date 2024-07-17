Major General from Fife admits ‘disgraceful conduct of an indecent kind’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Major General from Fife admits ‘disgraceful conduct of an indecent kind’

Ex-Major General James Roddis appeared at the Bulford Military Court Centre, having been originally charged with indecent assault

By Rod Minchin, PA
Maj Gen Roddis
Maj Gen Roddis is a former commanding officer of The Highlanders, Royal Regiment of Scotland. Image: Holger Hollemann/Alamy/PA Wire

A former Army Major General from Fife facing a charge of sexual assault has admitted disgraceful conduct of an indecent kind.

Senior officer James Roddis appeared at the Bulford Military Court Centre in Salisbury, Wiltshire, on Wednesday, where he pled guilty to the lesser charge.

His plea was accepted by the Service Prosecuting Authority and the alternative charge of sexual assault under Section 3 of the Sexual Offences Act 2003 was not put.

The former officer did not attend court in person and instead appeared via videolink for the plea and trial preparation hearing, accompanied by his barrister, Jane Bickerstaff KC.

Roddis, 52, from Aberdour, spoke only to confirm his name and enter his plea to a charge of disgraceful conduct of an indecent kind under section 23 of the Armed Forces Act.

The particulars state: “On April 12 2024 without her consent repeatedly played with the hair before kissing her on the lips.”

Sentencing in September

Graham Coombes, prosecuting, told the court the views of the complainant had been sought before the decision to accept the plea was made.

“We have taken into account the seriousness of the offence and the live issue of consent and taken into account the views of the complainant.

“She has indicated she is content for it to be a disgraceful conduct count.

“The plea is on a full facts basis and it is accepted the complainant did not consent at any point to the behaviour.”

Bulford Military Court
Bulford Military Court Centre in Wiltshire. Image: Ministry of Defence

Judge Advocate General Alan Large ordered pre-sentencing reports and adjourned proceedings.

The case against Roddis was not opened by the prosecution.

A sentencing date was fixed for September 5.

Decorated officer

Roddis received a number of accolades during his military career, including a Distinguished Service Order – an award given for highly successful command and leadership during active operations.

He was made an MBE and also earned two Queen’s Commendations for Valuable Service in 2008 and 2017.

Until recently, he was director of strategy for Strategic Command – an organisation comprised of special forces and intelligence units among other responsibilities.

In 2014, he was commanding officer of The Highlanders – troops from the 4th Battalion the Royal Regiment of Scotland – who were then the last Scottish battalion to serve in a combat role in Afghanistan.

He is no longer a serving officer.

More from Courts

Ryan Scott, also known as Coral Scott.
High-risk Dundee sex offender downloaded TikTok to search for child victim
Corrie Inglis
Pub fight's final kick lands Fife man in dock
Kamil Nowak
Sex offender caught with illicit passport in Perth claimed he was 'afraid of police…
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Ciggie scrap and voicemail threat
Louise and Alan Marshall
Perth couple 'ended 86-year-old's normal life' in assault and robbery plot
Darren Towns and Shaun Petrie
Dundee cocaine dealers found with £142k drugs and crossbows
Gabrial Tsvetanov
Predator attacked woman in Dundee city centre intending to rape her
Brian Leys
River City star assaulted woman in Dundee social club
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Stripper on trial and ketamine snorter
Glenrothes man pushed schoolboy
Woman, 54, in court over Glenrothes 'attempted murder'