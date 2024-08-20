Drink-driver at Perthshire Rewind Festival ‘put lives at risk’

A music fan who tried to drive home drunk from this summer’s Rewind Festival has been banned from the road.

Eileen Brough “put lives at risk” when she set off from the Scone Palace site while more than double the legal limit.

The 58-year-old had been planning to take it easy with only non-alcoholic drinks on the last day of the nostalgia-fest weekend.

But her plans went out the window after a falling out with her fellow festival-goers.

Brough, from West Lothian, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted driving her Mitsubishi on Stormontfield Road, Scone, with excess alcohol (55 mics/ 22).

‘Regrets her decisions’

She was making her way home after a headline set from The Boomtown Rats on Sunday night.

Other acts that performed this year included Billy Ocean, Altered Images and Kim Wilde.

Prosecutor Duncan McKenzie said: “At around 1am on July 21, police received a report that Brough had left the festival area and that she was drunk.

“Officers attended and traced the accused a short time later.

“She confirmed that she had been driving but failed a roadside breath test.”

Bough was kept in custody until she sobered up, the court heard.

Solicitor Angela McLardy said: “Ms Brough is deeply ashamed of her actions.

“She has never had so much as a speeding ticket or a parking penalty.”

She said: “She had gone to the Rewind Festival with her friends.

“There was so much planning went into the event, she even purchased non-alcoholic drinks for the Sunday as she knew she would be driving back home.”

Ms McLardy said: “However, she fell out with her friends.

“She now regrets the silly decisions she made, including the decision to leave by car.”

‘Lives were put at risk’

Sheriff Jennifer Bain told Brough: “I note that you have expressed that you are ashamed of yourself – and so you should be.

“You drove a vehicle while over double the drink-driving limit and it was obvious to others you were intoxicated.

“In doing so, you not only put your own life at risk but also the lives of others.”

She said: “It is to your credit that you thought better of your poor decision making and stopped the vehicle.

“You have also faced up to this by pleading guilty at the first opportunity.

“And I note that in your 58 years you have never come to the attention of police.”

The sheriff disqualified Brough from driving for a year.

She said the ban could be reduced to nine months if she takes part in a drink-driver rehabilitation programme.

Brough, of Blackridge, West Lothian, was also fined £400.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.