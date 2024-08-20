Drink-driver at Perthshire Rewind Festival ‘put lives at risk’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drink-driver at Perthshire Rewind Festival ‘put lives at risk’

Eileen Brough was caught by police after setting off from the Scone Palace site while more than double the legal limit.

By Jamie Buchan
Eileen Brough was caught drink driving after the 2024 Rewind Festival.
Eileen Brough was caught drink driving after the 2024 Rewind Festival.

A music fan who tried to drive home drunk from this summer’s Rewind Festival has been banned from the road.

Eileen Brough “put lives at risk” when she set off from the Scone Palace site while more than double the legal limit.

The 58-year-old had been planning to take it easy with only non-alcoholic drinks on the last day of the nostalgia-fest weekend.

But her plans went out the window after a falling out with her fellow festival-goers.

Brough, from West Lothian, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted driving her Mitsubishi on Stormontfield Road, Scone, with excess alcohol (55 mics/ 22).

‘Regrets her decisions’

She was making her way home after a headline set from The Boomtown Rats on Sunday night.

Other acts that performed this year included Billy Ocean, Altered Images and Kim Wilde.

Eileen Brough appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

Prosecutor Duncan McKenzie said: “At around 1am on July 21, police received a report that Brough had left the festival area and that she was drunk.

“Officers attended and traced the accused a short time later.

“She confirmed that she had been driving but failed a roadside breath test.”

Bough was kept in custody until she sobered up, the court heard.

Crowds at the Rewind Festival, held each year in the grounds of Scone Palace.
Crowds at the Rewind Festival, held each year in the grounds of Scone Palace. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Solicitor Angela McLardy said: “Ms Brough is deeply ashamed of her actions.

“She has never had so much as a speeding ticket or a parking penalty.”

She said: “She had gone to the Rewind Festival with her friends.

“There was so much planning went into the event, she even purchased non-alcoholic drinks for the Sunday as she knew she would be driving back home.”

Ms McLardy said: “However, she fell out with her friends.

“She now regrets the silly decisions she made, including the decision to leave by car.”

‘Lives were put at risk’

Sheriff Jennifer Bain told Brough: “I note that you have expressed that you are ashamed of yourself – and so you should be.

“You drove a vehicle while over double the drink-driving limit and it was obvious to others you were intoxicated.

“In doing so, you not only put your own life at risk but also the lives of others.”

Perth Sheriff Court.

She said: “It is to your credit that you thought better of your poor decision making and stopped the vehicle.

“You have also faced up to this by pleading guilty at the first opportunity.

“And I note that in your 58 years you have never come to the attention of police.”

The sheriff disqualified Brough from driving for a year.

She said the ban could be reduced to nine months if she takes part in a drink-driver rehabilitation programme.

Brough, of Blackridge, West Lothian, was also fined £400.

