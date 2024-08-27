Tuesday court round-up — Female serial sex offender jailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Tuesday court round-up — Female serial sex offender jailed

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A woman who carried out sexual offences against neighbours, a social worker, police and a prison officer has been handed a jail term.

Emma McIntyre was already on the sex offenders register when she carried out the offences last summer.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard the 56-year-old has been behind bars on remand at Stirling since last November.

Her solicitor said she had been receiving help from professionals and is more stable.

He said: “I’ve always thought these incidents must be driven by her mental health or substance abuse but both of these appear to be under control.”

Sheriff James Williamson imprisoned her for 18 months and placed her on the sex offenders register for the same period.

Pizza boss police sting

Former Dundee pizza shop boss Samuel Foster tried to arrange the sexual abuse of children in sick online chats. The ex-Papa John’s franchise holder sent a string of vile messages to users of the Kik platform but he was actually talking to an undercover police officer.

Sam Foster, Dundee Sheriff Court.
Pervert pizza shop boss Foster appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Boxing ring death threats

An Iraq veteran spared jail for a horrific scissors attack threatened to murder police with their own handcuffs.

Alistair Sinclair told cops he would kill them “in the boxing ring” after he was injured during his arrest in Crieff town centre.

The 38-year-old had previously avoided prison for a brutal stabbing in the town in 2018.

Livingston High Court heard how he had narrowly missed vital blood vessels when he plunged scissors into a man’s neck during a fight.

Sinclair was given the chance to turn his life around by judge Lady Rae after being told how he had suffered PTSD after four years of active service in war zones around the world.

But he returned to the dock at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted assaulting a police officer and making threats during a disturbance in James Square on May 6 2022.

Alistair Sinclair.
Alistair Sinclair. Image: Facebook

Fiscal depute Stuart Hamilton said officers went to arrest Sinclair in connection with an unrelated matter “no longer before the court”.

He became hostile when they removed a bottle of beer he was drinking from and kicked an officer on the leg.

Sinclair fell to the ground after a leg swipe from one of the officers, hit his head on the ground and was taken to Perth Royal Infirmary, where he continued shouting.

Sinclair ranted: “I’ll murder you in a boxing match.

“I could do a lot of damage to you with these (handcuffs) if I wrapped them round your neck.”

He added: “This is not the end of this for you. I’ll never forget this.”

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon order Sinclair, of Lintibert Terrance, Muthill, to carry out 40 hours of unpaid work.

“Clearly there were issues in your life at the time,” he said.

The sheriff said he noted Sinlair had stayed out of trouble in the two years since.

ATM thefts

A support worker has admitted she used her vulnerable client’s bank card to steal £9,999 from ATMs across Montrose. Quenta Duguid admitted making unauthorised withdrawals over a nine-month period.

Quenta Duguid, Forfar Sheriff Court.
Quenta Duguid admitted the thefts at Forfar Sheriff Court.

Fine ‘grossly inadequate’

A 67-year-old man caught sending indecent images to an undercover police officer who he thought was a child has been fined.

Douglas Winter used a dating site in an effort to groom a child, before asking for lewd images via WhatsApp.

Winter was stung as part of a police operation.

Prosecutor Kate Scarborough told Dundee Sheriff Court previously: “The ‘child’ makes it clear they are aged 14.

“On numerous occasions the accused tried to obtain photos and sent photos of himself.”

Douglas Winter.
Douglas Winter.

Ms Scarborough said Winter made numerous sexual remarks as well as sending an indecent photo of himself.

Police later arrested Winter who admitted trying to sexually communicate with a child between August 7 and 15 2023 from his home on Murrayfield Gardens.

Solicitor John Boyle said following the preparation of a social work report, unpaid work was “simply not viable” due to his client’s health difficulties.

An unimpressed Sheriff John Rafferty told Winter: “A fine is a grossly inadequate punishment in your case but it’s the only one available to me.”

Winter was fined £400 and placed on supervision for three years along with a conduct requirement.

He will also be on the sex offenders register for three years.

Alleyway robbery

A Dundee thug has been handed a prison sentence after admitting luring his victim into a shady alleyway in the dead of night and violently robbing him. Andrew Cussick directed his victim, on his way home from a night out, into a shadowy footpath and attacked him, making off with his phone and wallet.

Andrew Cussick
Andrew Cussick. Image: Facebook

Lidl knife attack

A man has admitted injuring another in a knife attack in Lidl in Arbroath.

John O’hren was brought from HMP Perth to Forfar Sheriff Court to pled guilty to three offences.

At the Gravesend supermarket on September 28 in 2021, he assaulted Dafydd Starkey and left him injured.

One-legged O’hren, 47, repeatedly swung a knife towards Mr Starkey, repeatedly struggled with him, attempted to bite him and struck him in the body with a knife.

O’hren also admitted assaulting Ewan Starkey by struggling with him and attempting to bite him.

He further admitted resisting, obstructing or hindering PC Scott Roberts by struggling with him and kicking him on the leg.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown deferred sentencing until September 19 for reports and released O’hren on bail with special conditions.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Sam Foster, Dundee Sheriff Court
Former Dundee pizza shop boss caught in police sting arranging child abuse
Andrew Cussick
Man jailed for violently robbing victim he lured into Dundee alleyway
Rapist John Allen
Controlling Stirlingshire bodybuilder car-jacked and raped terrified woman
Robert Brown
Fife predator who sexually abused two vulnerable boys is jailed for four years
Jason-Lee Jack
St Andrews thug finally sentenced for 'bogging' police bite
Quenta Duguid
Montrose support worker used vulnerable client's bank card to steal £9,999
Tomasso Palumbo
Woman 'treated like an animal' by baseball bat-wielding abuser in Fife
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Taxi driver stalker and village hall vandal
Tom Farquhar
Rapist caught with £1.5m cocaine near Dundee jailed for 3 years
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Flasher suspect's phone was at crime scene in Fife, trial told