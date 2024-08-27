Tuesday court round-up — Female serial sex offender jailed

A woman who carried out sexual offences against neighbours, a social worker, police and a prison officer has been handed a jail term.

Emma McIntyre was already on the sex offenders register when she carried out the offences last summer.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard the 56-year-old has been behind bars on remand at Stirling since last November.

Her solicitor said she had been receiving help from professionals and is more stable.

He said: “I’ve always thought these incidents must be driven by her mental health or substance abuse but both of these appear to be under control.”

Sheriff James Williamson imprisoned her for 18 months and placed her on the sex offenders register for the same period.

Pizza boss police sting

Former Dundee pizza shop boss Samuel Foster tried to arrange the sexual abuse of children in sick online chats. The ex-Papa John’s franchise holder sent a string of vile messages to users of the Kik platform but he was actually talking to an undercover police officer.

Boxing ring death threats

An Iraq veteran spared jail for a horrific scissors attack threatened to murder police with their own handcuffs.

Alistair Sinclair told cops he would kill them “in the boxing ring” after he was injured during his arrest in Crieff town centre.

The 38-year-old had previously avoided prison for a brutal stabbing in the town in 2018.

Livingston High Court heard how he had narrowly missed vital blood vessels when he plunged scissors into a man’s neck during a fight.

Sinclair was given the chance to turn his life around by judge Lady Rae after being told how he had suffered PTSD after four years of active service in war zones around the world.

But he returned to the dock at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted assaulting a police officer and making threats during a disturbance in James Square on May 6 2022.

Fiscal depute Stuart Hamilton said officers went to arrest Sinclair in connection with an unrelated matter “no longer before the court”.

He became hostile when they removed a bottle of beer he was drinking from and kicked an officer on the leg.

Sinclair fell to the ground after a leg swipe from one of the officers, hit his head on the ground and was taken to Perth Royal Infirmary, where he continued shouting.

Sinclair ranted: “I’ll murder you in a boxing match.

“I could do a lot of damage to you with these (handcuffs) if I wrapped them round your neck.”

He added: “This is not the end of this for you. I’ll never forget this.”

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon order Sinclair, of Lintibert Terrance, Muthill, to carry out 40 hours of unpaid work.

“Clearly there were issues in your life at the time,” he said.

The sheriff said he noted Sinlair had stayed out of trouble in the two years since.

ATM thefts

A support worker has admitted she used her vulnerable client’s bank card to steal £9,999 from ATMs across Montrose. Quenta Duguid admitted making unauthorised withdrawals over a nine-month period.

Fine ‘grossly inadequate’

A 67-year-old man caught sending indecent images to an undercover police officer who he thought was a child has been fined.

Douglas Winter used a dating site in an effort to groom a child, before asking for lewd images via WhatsApp.

Winter was stung as part of a police operation.

Prosecutor Kate Scarborough told Dundee Sheriff Court previously: “The ‘child’ makes it clear they are aged 14.

“On numerous occasions the accused tried to obtain photos and sent photos of himself.”

Ms Scarborough said Winter made numerous sexual remarks as well as sending an indecent photo of himself.

Police later arrested Winter who admitted trying to sexually communicate with a child between August 7 and 15 2023 from his home on Murrayfield Gardens.

Solicitor John Boyle said following the preparation of a social work report, unpaid work was “simply not viable” due to his client’s health difficulties.

An unimpressed Sheriff John Rafferty told Winter: “A fine is a grossly inadequate punishment in your case but it’s the only one available to me.”

Winter was fined £400 and placed on supervision for three years along with a conduct requirement.

He will also be on the sex offenders register for three years.

Alleyway robbery

A Dundee thug has been handed a prison sentence after admitting luring his victim into a shady alleyway in the dead of night and violently robbing him. Andrew Cussick directed his victim, on his way home from a night out, into a shadowy footpath and attacked him, making off with his phone and wallet.

Lidl knife attack

A man has admitted injuring another in a knife attack in Lidl in Arbroath.

John O’hren was brought from HMP Perth to Forfar Sheriff Court to pled guilty to three offences.

At the Gravesend supermarket on September 28 in 2021, he assaulted Dafydd Starkey and left him injured.

One-legged O’hren, 47, repeatedly swung a knife towards Mr Starkey, repeatedly struggled with him, attempted to bite him and struck him in the body with a knife.

O’hren also admitted assaulting Ewan Starkey by struggling with him and attempting to bite him.

He further admitted resisting, obstructing or hindering PC Scott Roberts by struggling with him and kicking him on the leg.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown deferred sentencing until September 19 for reports and released O’hren on bail with special conditions.

