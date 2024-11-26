Tuesday court round-up — Football ban and scratch card robbery

A woman who kicked off in a Kirriemuir convenience store when her card bounced has been jailed for 54 days.

Serving inmate Kathleen Carnegie, 45, was brought from prison to Forfar Sheriff Court where she admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner on November 27 last year at the Lindsay Street Spar.

When her card was repeatedly declined while trying to buy two bottles of Blue WKD and two Dragon Soops, she acted aggressively, shouted and swore.

Solicitor Keith Sym explained Carnegie – then on two bail orders – was swearing in frustration at the situation, rather than at staff.

Student guilty

An Abertay forensics student planted unwanted kisses on a woman at the university, before sexually assaulting her after a night out days later. Paul Sherriffs was found guilty of both sexual assaults following a trial at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Football ban

A Rangers fan who got hold of a drum that had been violently snatched from St Johnstone’s supporter liaison officer has been banned from football matches for two years.

Arran Watt, 22, was passed the instrument, which had been grabbed from Beverley Mayer after she was pushed to the ground by two unknown men outside Hampden Park on August 17 2024.

The incident sparked crowd disorder with Rangers ultra group the Union Bears clashing with police.

Watt, of Irvine, North Ayrshire, struggled with officers and attempted to break away.

He also refused to hand over his personal details until he was told to do so.

Watt pled guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court to charges of reset, breach of the peace.

He also admitted having a baton without a reasonable excuse or lawful authority while on bail for the earlier matters.

Sheriff Louise Arrol KC tagged Watt for six months and imposed the football ban.

Watt – who was remanded in custody for 85 days – was also put under supervision for 18 months.

Ian Moir, defending, told the court he also expects his client to receive a ban from Rangers.

Caught again

Perth cocaine dealer Scott Kerr, already serving three back-to-back jail sentences, has been imprisoned again. He was caught red-handed when police swooped on a flat in the city centre and found wads of cash and hundreds of pounds worth of drugs.

Scratch card robbery

A Dundee shopkeeper was robbed of scratch cards by a man he feared was in possession of a needle.

Anthony Elder later struggled with police, before committing further offences after being released on bail.

The rampant offender is remanded in custody ahead of sentencing after pleading guilty to four offences committed in a five-day period.

Elder admitted assaulting the man working at Hilltown-based S&R Newsagents on March 22 this year.

He behaved in a threatening manner, entered the till area, indicated he was in possession of a needle and robbed him of scratch cards.

This was before Elder struggled with two police officers, tried to prevent handcuffs being applied and refused to desist.

On March 27, Elder, 36, stole a hammer from Home Bargains in the Wellgate, two days after being released on bail from Dundee Sheriff Court.

He later struggled violently and lashed out with his arms and legs towards three officers called to arrest him at an address in Hilltown on the same day.

The HMP Perth prisoner pled guilty to the charges on the day he was due to stand trial and sentence was deferred for reports.

Wall crash drink-driver

A drunk woman was found to be more than four times the limit when she drove her car into a wall bordering a city park. Jacqueline Taylor, 53, failed to give way while driving down Law Street before smashing into another car on Dudhope Terrace.

Road rage punch

A motorist was attacked and knocked to the ground in a road rage flare-up at the side of the A9.

Struan Cunningham, 20, punched driver Stephen Martin after gesturing him to pull over, north of the Inveralmond roundabout on October 11 last year.

The incident was caught on dashcam and the incriminating footage was played at Perth Sheriff Court, where he admitted assault.

Prosecutor Stephanie Paterson said the parties had been driving south down the A9 towards Perth at about 6.30pm.

They stopped about 100 metres from the Inveralmond roundabout and Mr Martin approached.

Words were exchanged and Cunningham punched his victim once, causing him to fall backwards onto the grass verge.

Cunningham got back in his car and drove off, while “dazed” Mr Martin pulled in at a BP garage and asked staff to call police.

Solicitor Alan Davie, defending, said: “There had been a minor collision between the two vehicles.

“Mr Cunningham had initially wanted the other car to stop, so they could exchange details.”

He said Cunningham, of Clunie Way, Stanley, had been assaulted two years earlier and “the argument had reminded him of that situation”.

Sheriff William Wood deferred sentence for six months and asked for a good behaviour report.

