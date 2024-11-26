Tuesday court round-up — Football ban and scratch card robbery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Tuesday court round-up — Football ban and scratch card robbery

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A woman who kicked off in a Kirriemuir convenience store when her card bounced has been jailed for 54 days.

Serving inmate Kathleen Carnegie, 45, was brought from prison to Forfar Sheriff Court where she admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner on November 27 last year at the Lindsay Street Spar.

When her card was repeatedly declined while trying to buy two bottles of Blue WKD and two Dragon Soops, she acted aggressively, shouted and swore.

Solicitor Keith Sym explained Carnegie – then on two bail orders – was swearing in frustration at the situation, rather than at staff.

Student guilty

An Abertay forensics student planted unwanted kisses on a woman at the university, before sexually assaulting her after a night out days later. Paul Sherriffs was found guilty of both sexual assaults following a trial at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Paul Sherriffs
Paul Sherriffs.

Football ban

A Rangers fan who got hold of a drum that had been violently snatched from St Johnstone’s supporter liaison officer has been banned from football matches for two years.

Arran Watt, 22, was passed the instrument, which had been grabbed from Beverley Mayer after she was pushed to the ground by two unknown men outside Hampden Park on August 17 2024.

The incident sparked crowd disorder with Rangers ultra group the Union Bears clashing with police.

Watt, of Irvine, North Ayrshire, struggled with officers and attempted to break away.

He also refused to hand over his personal details until he was told to do so.

Watt pled guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court to charges of reset, breach of the peace.

He also admitted having a baton without a reasonable excuse or lawful authority while on bail for the earlier matters.

Sheriff Louise Arrol KC tagged Watt for six months and imposed the football ban.

Watt – who was remanded in custody for 85 days – was also put under supervision for 18 months.

Ian Moir, defending, told the court he also expects his client to receive a ban from Rangers.

Caught again

Perth cocaine dealer Scott Kerr, already serving three back-to-back jail sentences, has been imprisoned again. He was caught red-handed when police swooped on a flat in the city centre and found wads of cash and hundreds of pounds worth of drugs.

Scott Kerr. Image: Facebook

Scratch card robbery

A Dundee shopkeeper was robbed of scratch cards by a man he feared was in possession of a needle.

Anthony Elder later struggled with police, before committing further offences after being released on bail.

The rampant offender is remanded in custody ahead of sentencing after pleading guilty to four offences committed in a five-day period.

Elder admitted assaulting the man working at Hilltown-based S&R Newsagents on March 22 this year.

He behaved in a threatening manner, entered the till area, indicated he was in possession of a needle and robbed him of scratch cards.

This was before Elder struggled with two police officers, tried to prevent handcuffs being applied and refused to desist.

On March 27, Elder, 36, stole a hammer from Home Bargains in the Wellgate, two days after being released on bail from Dundee Sheriff Court.

He later struggled violently and lashed out with his arms and legs towards three officers called to arrest him at an address in Hilltown on the same day.

The HMP Perth prisoner pled guilty to the charges on the day he was due to stand trial and sentence was deferred for reports.

Wall crash drink-driver

A drunk woman was found to be more than four times the limit when she drove her car into a wall bordering a city park. Jacqueline Taylor, 53, failed to give way while driving down Law Street before smashing into another car on Dudhope Terrace.

Dudhope Terrace crash
Taylor’s car crashed into railings at Dudhope Park. Image: Supplied

Road rage punch

A motorist was attacked and knocked to the ground in a road rage flare-up at the side of the A9.

Struan Cunningham, 20, punched driver Stephen Martin after gesturing him to pull over, north of the Inveralmond roundabout on October 11 last year.

The incident was caught on dashcam and the incriminating footage was played at Perth Sheriff Court, where he admitted assault.

Prosecutor Stephanie Paterson said the parties had been driving south down the A9 towards Perth at about 6.30pm.

They stopped about 100 metres from the Inveralmond roundabout and Mr Martin approached.

Words were exchanged and Cunningham punched his victim once, causing him to fall backwards onto the grass verge.

Cunningham got back in his car and drove off, while “dazed” Mr Martin pulled in at a BP garage and asked staff to call police.

Solicitor Alan Davie, defending, said: “There had been a minor collision between the two vehicles.

“Mr Cunningham had initially wanted the other car to stop, so they could exchange details.”

He said Cunningham, of Clunie Way, Stanley, had been assaulted two years earlier and “the argument had reminded him of that situation”.

Sheriff William Wood deferred sentence for six months and asked for a good behaviour report.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

